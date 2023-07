China Spring’s Cory Beckham had been content to step away from the grind of coaching high school baseball. But when Jesse Lopez left for the Waxahachie job and China Spring athletic director Josh Gregory approached Beckham about returning to the field, Beckham jumped at the chance to coach the program for which he grew up playing.

It worked out pretty well for everyone.

Beckham was named the Coach of the Year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team after a season in which he led China Spring to its first baseball state title since 2000.

The Cougars won state in about the most dramatic fashion possible, claiming a pair of 12-inning wins over Sinton and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at the state tournament.

“It’s a relief, physically and emotionally,” Beckham said after China Spring secured the final out. “I don’t know how we did it but we did. I’m going to celebrate a little bit. I’m going to have a good, relaxing summer.”

China Spring shortstop Mason Kirk was also honored as a first-team selection on the 4A all-state team. Kirk set school records in hits, singles, runs and steals while winning district offensive MVP and first-team Super Centex honors. He hit .421 with 61 hits, 59 runs, 31 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

China Spring pitcher Jayden Honey (10-0, 2.27 ERA) made second-team all-state, along with Cougars first baseman Dean Hannah, who hit .372 with 38 RBIs.

A pair of China Spring players made the honorable mention list — Jase Garrett at catcher and Brenan Daniel in the outfield.

Sinton catcher Blake Mitchell won the TSWA Player of the Year honor for Class 4A. Mitchell, a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for Texas, batted .457 with 15 doubles, six home runs, 42 RBIs, 61 walks and 41 stolen bases for the state semifinalists. He is an LSU signee.