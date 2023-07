Anyone who watched Midway pitcher Jeremiah Arnett in the 2023 season could recognize that he had to be one of the best pitchers in the state. On Friday, he was rewarded as one.

Arnett landed second-team honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team after a sensational senior season. Arnett fashioned a 10-1 record for the Panthers with a 0.89 ERA while striking out 84 batters and walking only 16 in 79 innings. Opponents batted just .149 against the 6-foot-4 right-hander.

After the season, he was recognized as the District 12-6A MVP, a Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star, and the Super Centex Player of the Year. He’ll play at Wichita State next season.

Additionally, Midway junior Cameron Johnson made the honorable mention all-state list. Johnson was 9-1 with a 1.07 ERA in 2023.

The 6A Player of the Year honor was shared by Jacob Gholston of Flower Mound and Ethan Farris of Cy-Woods. Gholston, an Oklahoma signee and Milwaukee Brewers draft choice, was 12-2 with a 0.97 ERA for the state champions, while the Texas State signee Farris hit .477 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs on his way to being drafted by the Detroit Tigers.