The Coach of the Year for Class 3A was Boyd’s Brad McIntyre, who oversaw a 40-5 state championship squad. Boyd’s Braden McIntyre and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones shared the Player of the Year honor. Braden McIntyre, a junior pitcher and shortstop, went 12-1 with a 0.45 ERA on the mound while hitting .412 with 34 RBIs for the state champs. Jones, a senior pitcher and outfielder, compiled a 10-2 pitching record while striking out 144 batters in 79 innings. The Texas Tech signee was an 18th-round draft pick of the New York Mets.