University graduate Nik Sanders was honored as a first-team player on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Team on Thursday.

Sanders hit .548 with 23 hits and five home runs in 42 at-bats for the Trojans in the 2023 season. He struck out only three times all year. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.

Sanders, who started his high school career at La Vega before transferring to University, signed with Texas Longhorns last November.

“I chose Texas because it’s my dream college,” said Sanders upon signing. “My first picture is a picture of me in a Texas onesie. I want to lead the team to a national championship and take over Omaha.”

Magnolia West pitcher Caleb Dygert was named Player of the Year for Class 5A. Dygert went 14-0 with a 0.47 ERA in helping his team claim the 5A state championship.

Sanders was the only Central Texas player to claim 5A all-state recognition. The TSWA’s 6A all-state team will be announced Friday.