It’s every high school basketball player’s dream to make it to the NBA. But it’s hard to do.

Soon enough, the La Vega Pirates will be able to say they’ve at least played on an NBA court.

On Jan. 3, the Pirates will face La Poynor in a 2:30 p.m. game at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. If that wasn’t cool enough, La Vega’s players and fans will have the opportunity to stick around and watch the Mavericks’ game that night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We’re just excited,” said La Vega boys basketball coach William Cartwright IV. “It’s big for these kids, big for the school district. A lot of our kids have never been able to experience an NBA game. To be able to play on that court and then to stick around and watch Luka (Doncic), watch Kyrie (Irving) … just to be part of that whole atmosphere is an incredible opportunity. Some of our guys might never have stepped foot in an NBA arena otherwise, so it’s very cool.”

Cartwright said the idea of La Vega playing at the AAC has actually been in the works for the past two years. At least once a season, the Mavericks host one or two high school games before one of their own games, and representatives from the NBA team first connected with Cartwright back in 2021. The Pirates coach couldn’t make the date work with the team’s 2022-23 schedule, but this year the dates lined up nicely.

If the magnitude of the surroundings weren’t enough, the game itself should stretch and challenge the La Vega team. La Poynor boasts one of the premier Class 2A basketball programs in the state, having made 11 state tournament appearances in its history. Last season the Flyers advanced to the state championship game before falling to Lipan, 50-46.

“I’m excited to play La Poynor, because those guys know how to get to the state tournament,” Cartwright said. “It’s going to be good for our kids to see a program that understands what it takes to be successful. Because we want to get back there (to state) ourselves, we haven’t been there since 2012.”

Cartwright said that the La Vega-La Poynor game could be the second game of a high school doubleheader, but that hasn’t yet been finalized. He added that he and La Poynor coach Jim Reid have a few ideas to deliver some pregame entertainment if another game isn’t found.

Once the NBA season draws closer in October and tickets go on sale, area fans will have a chance to purchase discounted tickets that will allow them to see both the La Vega-La Poynor game and the Mavs’ game to follow.

“I think the city will get excited as well,” Cartwright said. “It’s after Christmas, after the New Year’s break, hopefully we’ll have a nice turnout show up for us, a lot of support from Waco and the city of Bellmead. Playing in the AAC is just an incredible opportunity. I’ve been to a couple of NBA games there, and there’s not a bad seat in the house, in my opinion. I’m just ready for the season to get here and to get it on.”

Lake Belton relishes national TV opportunity

Given the rise of streaming services, it’s not uncommon these days for a high school football team to have their game televised in some capacity.

But national TV? That’s something special.

Lake Belton will get the national TV treatment on Thursday, Sept. 7, when its District 4-5A Div. I opener against Red Oak in Belton is broadcast by ESPN2.

Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said that ESPN first contacted him back in January, inviting the Broncos to be part of a national telecast. Cope offered up three different games as potential options, and he said that ESPN researched the matchups and settled on the game against Red Oak, which prompted the move from a Friday to a Thursday game.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” Cope said. “We’re still fairly new at this, but there’s going to be a lot of talent on that field next week. We’re really looking forward to having a chance to play in a nationally televised environment.”

Indeed, Lake Belton is still a fresh face on the Central Texas scene, as it played its first outlaw season in 2020. But it has won 27 of its first 31 games, so it’s rapidly built a standard of success.

One big reason ESPN would be interested in putting Lake Belton on the national stage is because of the presence of Micah Hudson, the Broncos’ five-star receiver. Hudson owns offers from many of the top programs in the country, though he remains uncommitted.

Red Oak went 9-3 last season and tied Lake Belton and Shoemaker for second in the league behind Midlothian. The Hawks feature a highly regarded receiver in their own right in Montaz Williams, a three-star recruit who owns offers from Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Florida State and others.

Cope said he’s expecting a big crowd at Belton ISD’s Tiger Stadium for the game. But at least the fans who can’t make it will have the option of watching on ESPN2.

“It’s absolutely awesome for our district and our community,” Cope said. “A lot of hard work went into this, a lot of decisions had to be made, some easy, some tough. But it gives a chance to shine a light not just on our school but the area, because we know the 254 has some great football.”

Lake Belton secured a 34-10 win over Leander Rouse in its opener last week in a game that was cut short when a transformer exploded and the stadium lights lost power. This week the Broncos will play at Buda Johnson before opening district play in that highly anticipated clash against Red Oak.

Midway's Herron rapidly making an impact

It seems the future of Central Texas volleyball is in good hands.

Every year, a full constellation of stars graduate, leaving a void. But like clockwork, new stars appear in the sky over the Centex volleyball nets.

One such newcomer who is dazzling brightly is Midway’s Maria Herron. Even on a team that features a whopping 11 seniors, Herron has carved out a niche as the team’s lone underclassman.

In Midway’s sweep of Lorena Tuesday, Herron ripped six kills in 14 swings for a .429 hitting percentage, with no errors. After one emphatic third-set stuff, Midway’s student section broke out in the classic chant: “She’s a freshman! She’s a freshman!”

And a pretty good one at that.

“She’s special, she’s going to be really special,” said Pantherettes coach Ryan Porter. “Maria is physically gifted. She doesn’t know what she can do yet, she doesn’t know how high she gets above the net, how long she is. She’s still figuring it out all the gifts that God gave her in a 14-year-old body. She’s going to be something special.”

Waco ISD welcomes four new Hall of Famers

Waco ISD is welcoming another illustrious class of former athletes into its Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 includes University’s Maurea Crain, Richfield’s Charlie Rigney, Waco High’s Reggie Miller and Jefferson-Moore’s Traci Thomas.

Crain was a multi-sport standout in football, basketball and track for the Trojans, and won the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Boys Athlete of the Year honor as a senior in 1988-89. He won District MVP honors in football for three straight years and closed out his high school run with a shot put state championship. Crain went on to play football at Iowa, lettering for four years and helping the Hawkeyes reach the Rose Bowl. He later entered the world of coaching and now serves as an assistant coach and assistant principal at La Vega.

Rigney, a Waco native, excelled in basketball and baseball at Richfield, and was a first-team Super Centex baseball player as a senior in 1986. He went on to play catcher at Baylor, where he was a four-year starter and All-Southwest Conference performer. Rigney currently serves as regional president of Independent Financial.

Miller was a four-sport letterman at Waco High in football, basketball, baseball and track, graduating in 1988. He was a Super Centex performer on the gridiron and earned a football scholarship to Baylor, where he twice made All-SWC honors as a receiver and kick returner. After Baylor, Miller signed a free agent contract with the then-San Diego Chargers. Today he lives in Hewitt and works as the Director of Risk Services at Baylor. In 2003, he coached Midway’s Little League Softball All-Stars to the World Series championship.

Thomas, a 1986 graduate of Jefferson-Moore, also played multiple sports growing up, but especially excelled as a basketball player. She was a two-time Super Centex Player of the Year and District 6-4A MVP, landing a scholarship to Texas A&M. She lettered for the Aggies for three years before a knee injury cut short her playing days. She has spent the past 31 years working for the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club, currently as the Director of Safety and Facilities.

Trojans look for another 'team win' vs. Highlanders

Kaeron Johnson’s opening game as University head football coach worked out nicely, as the Trojans walloped Robinson, 43-21.

Now University will look to get to 2-0 when it hosts Fort Worth Eastern Hills (1-0) on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled as a Friday clash, but Johnson said Eastern Hills asked for a change due to a shortage of buses in the Fort Worth area.

“The bus shortage is real in those Metroplex, city-type areas,” said Johnson, who added that University was happy to accommodate the Highlanders in order to get the game played.

Johnson praised the play of the Trojan offensive line in last week’s road romp over Robinson. Their brutish blocking up front paved the way for a busy, productive night for junior running back LaDarrius Evans, who went for 44 carries for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson called the Week 1 triumph “a team win” and also liked what he saw defensively, though the Trojans still need to shore up some special teams mistakes. They addressed those on Monday in the opening practice of a short week of preparation leading up to this clash against Eastern Hills.

The Highlanders are coming off a 30-19 win over Dallas Madison in Week 1. In that one, running back Kenwaun Durst flashed some hot wheels on his way to 14 carries for 239 yards and three TDs.

“They’re fast, and they’ve got a football player who’s as good as we’ll see (in Durst),” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see us match up against a little more speed. … Obviously we’re going have to be sound in what we do and we’ll get to see what kind of tacklers we are, as they look to get the ball to their fast guys in space.”