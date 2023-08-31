Waco ISD is welcoming another illustrious class of former athletes into its Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 includes University’s Maurea Crain, Richfield’s Charlie Rigney, Waco High’s Reggie Miller and Jefferson-Moore’s Traci Thomas.

Crain was a multi-sport standout in football, basketball and track for the Trojans, and won the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Boys Athlete of the Year honor as a senior in 1988-89. He won District MVP honors in football for three straight years and closed out his high school run with a shot put state championship. Crain went on to play football at Iowa, lettering for four years and helping the Hawkeyes reach the Rose Bowl. He later entered the world of coaching and now serves as an assistant coach and assistant principal at La Vega.

Rigney, a Waco native, excelled in basketball and baseball at Richfield, and was a first-team Super Centex baseball player as a senior in 1986. He went on to play catcher at Baylor, where he was a four-year starter and All-Southwest Conference performer. Rigney currently serves as regional president of Independent Financial.

Miller was a four-sport letterman at Waco High in football, basketball, baseball and track, graduating in 1988. He was a Super Centex performer on the gridiron and earned a football scholarship to Baylor, where he twice made All-SWC honors as a receiver and kick returner. After Baylor, Miller signed a free agent contract with the then-San Diego Chargers. Today he lives in Hewitt and works as the Director of Risk Services at Baylor. In 2003, he coached Midway’s Little League Softball All-Stars to the World Series championship.

Thomas, a 1986 graduate of Jefferson-Moore, also played multiple sports growing up, but especially excelled as a basketball player. She was a two-time Super Centex Player of the Year and District 6-4A MVP, landing a scholarship to Texas A&M. She lettered for the Aggies for three years before a knee injury cut short her playing days. She has spent the past 31 years working for the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club, currently as the Director of Safety and Facilities.