Suzie Snider Eppers only thought she had retired from public speaking.

When Eppers was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2022, she figured that probably was the last big speech she’d ever have to give. But on Friday morning, there she was again, holding a microphone, standing behind a podium, addressing an enraptured room. Ultimately, she didn’t mind.

Because it was all about coming home.

Eppers remains one of the great athletes ever to grace a Central Texas high school venue as well as suit up in a Baylor uniform. She moved from Waco to Robinson as a young girl, and immediately connected with the closeness of the community there. She fell in love with sports in the pre-Title IX days and was grateful to get a chance to represent her high school in various athletic pursuits. For the track and field team, she won multiple state championships in the shot put, discus and high jump. On the basketball court, she stood tall as a feisty scorer in the days of 3-on-3, half-court girls hoops. As a freshman in the 1969-70 season, she helped the Rockettes win the Class 2A state championship, vanquishing perennial power Midway along the way.

At Baylor, Eppers secured a track and field scholarship from legendary BU coach Clyde Hart to become the first scholarship athlete in the history of the university. Naturally, she was coaxed into playing basketball as well, and that’s where she made her legend. Eppers scored a whopping 3,861 points in her career, averaging better than 22 per game. It’s not in the books as an NCAA record, but only because she played in the days when women’s basketball was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletes for Women (AIAW), in the pre-NCAA days. Nevertheless, her point total stands as the highest on record in college women’s basketball history.

For Suzie, the foundation was laid at Robinson. She always considered herself a Rockette first, then a Bearette. (That’s what Baylor’s teams went by back in the day).

So when current Robinson ISD athletic director Lonnie Judd invited Eppers to come speak at an inservice conference for the coaches, there was no way she would turn down that opportunity.

“I did not hesitate to come, because Robinson gave me so much,” Eppers said. “And this was the chance for me to give back. So, if I can do that, I will certainly do that, even though it might be a little uncomfortable. But it was fun, and it brought back so many memories. I was totally surprised, but excited to get to come back.”

Forget what you’ve seen in the movies. People don’t need a DeLorean or a cosmic phone booth to travel through time. They just need to talk to the people who actually paved the road they’re walking on today.

I love it when our Central Texas high schools connect with their history. It can be done in a variety of ways. Several school districts, including Midway, Waco, China Spring and La Vega, have created Halls of Fame and seek to honor their legends through annual induction ceremonies. Robinson’s Judd hinted that a Rocket Hall of Fame hovers on the horizon, and I’ll give you one guess of the identity of the inaugural inductee.

Some schools retire the jersey numbers of their most decorated competitors. It’s also cool when a high school turns its campus into a museum of sorts, giving a place of prominence to the banners and trophies of yesteryear.

“It’s very important,” Eppers said. “I didn’t realize that until I finished Baylor and Coach (Kim) Mulkey was there. She would bring us back. Every year we had a weekend that was for former players. Players before me, players after me and all through this time. I got to see that evolvement, that building of a program, that building of NCAA champions. I saw it. She always treated us as if we were as important as the players she had right then. I realized then it was important. I wasn’t excited about being called a pioneer or anything that was leaning toward being so old, but that’s who I was.”

When Suzie drove to Robinson Friday from her current home of Crosby, near Houston, she found herself transported to another time. The roads may have read Tate Avenue and Lyndale Drive, but they really could have been called Nostalgia Boulevard and Memory Lane. Old Robinson Road? You’d better believe it.

She was happy to take her horse to the Old Town Road, and ride it till, you know, she got where she was going.

At first, Eppers pulled up to the Robinson Junior High, which of course is where the high school campus was located back the Class of ’73 graduate wore the blue and white. She made sure to keep an eye out for the old, original Rocket statue, and was delighted when she finally spotted it perched near the football field.

After arriving at the high school, she regaled Robinson’s current coaches with stories from her old days. She remembered a playoff game where seemingly every one of the town’s just over 2,000 residents formed a miles-long caravan that stretched all the way from Robinson to Rosebud. She recalled how she once found herself terrified after a kindly stranger bought her steak-finger basket lunch at the Rocket Café. Turns out her coach had instilled in her the fear of the UIL and possible ineligibility.

“I thought the UIL police were going to come and arrest me,” said Suzie, who returned to the café and paid for the lunch a second time.

Eppers painted in vivid brush strokes the images from Robinson’s old basketball battles with Midway, so much so that one of Robinson’s current coaches audibly caught her breath and then applauded when Suzie mentioned that the Rockettes finally broke through with their first win over the Pantherettes.

Such memories are the lines of Suzie’s fingerprints, the strands of her DNA. They form the essence of who she is.

So, coming back showed her that everything had changed, and yet nothing had.

“It’s so special. It brought back so many memories,” said Eppers, who also coached several years at Robinson, guiding the girls’ basketball team to the state semifinals. “The blue and white is still here, the community is still what it was when I went to school here, always supportive. You can look in the school building itself and there’s so much school spirit. A great coaching staff, I know they’re going to have a lot of success this year.”

Robinson’s coaches proved an easy audience. They smiled and nodded while listening to a lot of Suzie’s tales, and gave her a standing ovation when she wrapped up her hour-long speech. But of course they have a few years of experience on their hands. They don’t attend high school, they teach it. They recognized the importance of Suzie’s message.

More than anyone, it’s the kids who really need these living history lessons.

“It’s very important for these kids to know,” Suzie said. “And the kids need to know it, that was really where I was going with this, I think kids need to know where this program came from, the people who poured the sweat and tears into it. It kind of gives it a special meaning. Maybe not right at the moment, but eventually it will. In order to get somewhere, you’d better know where you came from.”

Suzie Snider Eppers absolutely knows where she came from, and with enough coaxing she’s even willing to talk to a room full of people about it, even though she laughs and says “that one semester (speech) class didn’t really prepare me for all this.”

But, as they say in Robinson, Rockets never quit. That means neither does Suzie.