Battle tested: Opportunistic Hubbard Jaguars swinging for state title

At its best, postseason baseball requires steady nerves, perseverance and the patience to wait for momentum to turn.

They’re the kinds of traits that can’t be taught in practice but have to be experienced in the heat of a game.

The Hubbard Jaguars gained that kind of experience at the end of May in their regional final best-of-three series against top-ranked Dodd City. The Jaguars claimed the opening game of the series, 2-1, and then were soundly beaten, 10-0, in the second game.

Hubbard catcher Blaine Cornelius realized that his demeanor, along with some of his senior teammates, was impacting the game as much as the pitcher and batter.

“We figured out that if I was one of the players having a bad attitude, they fed off me,” Cornelius said. “If I wasn’t feeling right, they weren’t feeling right. When we played Dodd City, I didn’t have the best game that second game and they were feeding off that. I had a lot of errors. That third game I came back on and they fed off me and we all just kept playing.”