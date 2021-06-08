Battle tested: Opportunistic Jags swinging for state title

At its best, postseason baseball requires steady nerves, perseverance and the patience to wait for momentum to turn.
They’re the kinds of traits that can’t be taught in practice but have to be experienced in the heat of a game.
The Hubbard Jaguars gained that kind of experience at the end of May in their regional final best-of-three series against top-ranked Dodd City. The Jaguars claimed the opening game of the series, 2-1, and then were soundly beaten, 10-0, in the second game.
Hubbard catcher Blaine Cornelius realized that his demeanor, along with some of his senior teammates, was impacting the game as much as the pitcher and batter.
“We figured out that if I was one of the players having a bad attitude, they fed off me,” Cornelius said. “If I wasn’t feeling right, they weren’t feeling right. When we played Dodd City, I didn’t have the best game that second game and they were feeding off that. I had a lot of errors. That third game I came back on and they fed off me and we all just kept playing.”
The Jaguars turned it around and survived one of those postseason games that will make the stomachs of everyone involved churn until the last out. Hubbard defeated Dodd City, 1-0, in the deciding game. With one out and the tying run at second, the Jaguars pulled off a double play to end it and advance to the state tournament.
Hubbard (25-10), which finished the season at No. 6 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 1A poll, will play Kennard (13-5) in the state semifinals at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The winner of that game will play the Nazareth vs. Fayetteville winner on Thursday for the state title.
The Jaguars are making the first state tournament appearance for any Hubbard boys’ team in the history of the school. It very well could be the biggest thing to happen in Hubbard sports since Baseball Hall of Famer Tris Speaker was born in the Central Texas town in 1888.
Yet the Hubbard is focused on treating the state semifinals like any other game.
“The community, they’re just so excited. It’s nonstop the whole time. They’re pumped,” Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm said. “The kids are pumped, but we’re locked in. We’re just taking these next two as baseball games. Throw strikes, make plays, that kind of stuff.”
That’s the formula that got Hubbard this far.
In the Region 2 final deciding game, Jaguars pitchers Shelby Noppeney and Justin Johnson combined to hold Dodd City to two hits. But they only struck out seven. Hubbard made the other 14 outs in the field.
“Even though we didn’t hit the ball very well, we played really sound defense behind our pitchers,” Hubbard third baseman Sebastian Olvera said. “That’s really what won us the games. That’s really what Coach Grimm preaches. He’s a defensive-oriented coach. He preaches defense to us, so we play really good defense.”
The Jaguars scored their only run in the deciding game against Dodd City in the top of the first inning. Johnson tripled and then scored on a balk. In the series before that, Hubbard won the opener in extra innings when Colten Bailes scurried home on a wild pitch.
Olvera, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive and defensive tackle in football, said he and his teammates have carried lessons learned from one sport into another to help them advance.
“Our athletic director (Roger Masters) during football season kind of pounded into our heads how we should react whenever we face adversity,” Olvera said. “We’ve had a few games when we were down seven, right, nine runs and we came back and ended up winning those games.”
The next challenge will be to go from playing games at 1A baseball diamonds and other high school stadiums in the playoffs to the grand stage of the state tournament. Dell Diamond is home of the Triple-A Round Rock Express.
There will be more seats in the stadium, bigger scoreboards, luxury and press boxes. But Grimm is banking on the atmosphere on the field having the same buzz as Hubbard’s showdown versus Dodd City.
“I told our kids, ‘Game 3 against the No. 1 team in the state and playing a 1-0 game. That’s a pretty big stage in itself,’” Grimm said. “I think our kids are going to be fine. They’ve probably never been to a state tournament game, so they may not know what it’s like. But I think they’ll be ready.”