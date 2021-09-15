Baylor Big 12 basketball schedules set

The Baylor women’s and men's basketball teams have their itineraries set for the 2021-22 season as the Big 12 office released conference schedules on Wednesday.

Coming off their first men's national championship, the defending Big 12 champions will open conference play on New Year's Day against Iowa State in Ames. The Bears' conference home opener will be against Oklahoma on Jan. 4.

Baylor won't face Kansas until Feb. 5 in Lawrence before playing the rematch in Waco on Feb. 26. The Bears' first game against Texas will be at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 12 before they play in Austin on Feb. 28.

The Bears will conclude Big 12 regular season play against Iowa State at the Ferrell Center on March 5 before the Big 12 tournament March 9-13 in Kansas City.

Baylor's nonconference men's schedule was released last week, and tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

Baylor, the 11-time defending women's conference champions, will open Big 12 play at Kansas State on Jan. 2 and close at home against Texas Tech on March 5 ahead of the conference tournament in Kansas City, March 10-13.