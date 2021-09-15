 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor Big 12 basketball schedules set
0 comments

Baylor Big 12 basketball schedules set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Virginia Tech Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor center Queen Egbo (25) is congratulated as she came to the bench during the second half of an NCAA Tournament game against Virginia Tech in March in San Antonio. 

 Ronald Cortes, Associated Press

The Baylor women’s and men's basketball teams have their itineraries set for the 2021-22 season as the Big 12 office released conference schedules on Wednesday.

Coming off their first men's national championship, the defending Big 12 champions will open conference play on New Year's Day against Iowa State in Ames. The Bears' conference home opener will be against Oklahoma on Jan. 4.

Baylor won't face Kansas until Feb. 5 in Lawrence before playing the rematch in Waco on Feb. 26. The Bears' first game against Texas will be at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 12 before they play in Austin on Feb. 28.

The Bears will conclude Big 12 regular season play against Iowa State at the Ferrell Center on March 5 before the Big 12 tournament March 9-13 in Kansas City.

Baylor's nonconference men's schedule was released last week, and tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

Baylor, the 11-time defending women's conference champions, will open Big 12 play at Kansas State on Jan. 2 and close at home against Texas Tech on March 5 ahead of the conference tournament in Kansas City, March 10-13.

The conference slate fills out the remainder of the schedule as the nonconference games had been released this summer. After a pair of exhibition games against Texas A&M-Commerce and West Texas A&M, the Bears officially open the season against Texas State on Nov. 9 at the Ferrell Center. Game times will be set at a later date.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Baylor is not scheduled to renew its rivalry with fellow perennial power Connecticut. The highlight of the Bears' nonconference lineup will be a trip to Maryland on Nov. 21 and a neutral site game against 2021 Sweet 16 foe Michigan on Dec. 19.

Following the Big 12 opener at Kansas State, the Bears will return home for back-to-back home games against TCU and Texas on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9 respectively.

Baylor has a pattern of two games on the road followed by two games at home several times during its Big 12 slate. Following the early January two-game home stand, the Bears have another one when they play Oklahoma State on Jan. 19 and Iowa State on Jan. 23, and again versus West Virginia on Feb. 12 and Kansas State on Feb. 16.

2021-22 BAYLOR WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Opponent Date

Oct. 27 Texas A&M-Commerce (exhibition)

Nov. 3 West Texas A&M (exhibition)

Nov. 9 Texas State

Nov. 11 at UT-Arlington

Nov. 15 New Orleans

Nov. 21 at Maryland

Nov. 25 Fordham*

Nov. 26 Arizona State*

Nov. 27 Houston*

Nov. 30 Morehead State

Dec. 5 Missouri

Dec. 8 Alcorn State

Dec. 19 Michigan**

Dec. 29 Houston Baptist

Jan 2. at Kansas State

Jan. 5 TCU

Jan. 9 Texas

Jan. 12 at Oklahoma

Jan. 16 at Kansas

Jan. 19 Oklahoma State

Jan. 23 Iowa State

Jan. 26 at Texas Tech

Jan. 29 at West Virginia

Feb. 2 Oklahoma

Feb. 6 at Texas

Feb. 12 West Virginia

Feb. 16 Kansas State

Feb. 19 at TCU

Feb. 23 at Oklahoma State

Feb. 26 Kansas

Feb. 28 at Iowa State

March 5 Texas Tech

March 10-13 Big 12 Tournament

* Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico

** Naismith Women's Challenge in Uncasville, Conn. 

2021-22 BAYLOR MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent

Nov 12 Incarnate Word

Nov 15 Nicholls State

Nov 17 Central Arkansas

Nov 20 Stanford

Nov 24 *Arizona State

Nov. 25 *TBD

Nov 26 *TBD

Dec 4 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dec 12 Villanova

Dec 18 at Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Dec 20 Alcorn State

Dec 28 Northwestern State

Jan. 1 at Iowa State

Jan 4 Oklahoma

Jan 8 at TCU

Jan 11 Texas Tech

Jan 15 Oklahoma State

Jan 18 at West Virginia

Jan 22 at Oklahoma

Jan 25 Kansas State

Jan 29 at Alabama

Jan 31 West Virginia

Feb 5 at Kansas

Feb 9 at Kansas State

Feb 12 Texas

Feb 16 at Texas Tech

Feb 19 TCU

Feb 21 at Oklahoma State

Feb 26 Kansas

Feb 28 at Texas

March 5 Iowa State

*Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Paradise Island, Bahamas.

March 9-13: Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert