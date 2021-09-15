Baylor women's hoops Big 12 schedule set

The Baylor women’s basketball team has its itinerary set for the 2021-22 season as the Big 12 office released the conference schedule on Wednesday morning.

Baylor, the 11-time defending conference champions, will open Big 12 play at Kansas State on Jan. 2 and close at home against Texas Tech on March 5 ahead of the conference tournament in Kansas City, March 10-13.

The conference slate fills out the remainder of the schedule as the nonconference games had been released this summer. After a pair of exhibition games against Texas A&M-Commerce and West Texas A&M, the Bears officially open the season against Texas State on Nov. 9 at the Ferrell Center. Game times will be set at a later date.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Baylor is not scheduled to renew its rivalry with fellow perennial power Connecticut. The highlight of the Bears' nonconference lineup will be a trip to Maryland on Nov. 21 and a neutral site game against 2021 Sweet 16 foe Michigan on Dec. 19.

Following the Big 12 opener at Kansas State, the Bears will return home for back-to-back home games against TCU and Texas on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9 respectively.

Baylor has a pattern of two games on the road followed by two games at home several times during its Big 12 slate. Following the early January two-game home stand, the Bears have another one when they play Oklahoma State on Jan. 19 and Iowa State on Jan. 23, and again versus West Virginia on Feb. 12 and Kansas State on Feb. 16.

