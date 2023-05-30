Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When China Spring hired Cory Beckham as its head baseball coach last June, it was a sweet homecoming long in the making.

Beckham was a dual threat pitcher and hitter for the Cougars’ 1989 state championship team and helped them get back to the state tournament as a senior two years later.

After leading West to back-to-back state titles in 2015-16 and most recently coaching at Lake Belton, Beckham was elated to return to his alma mater.

“I came here to China Spring just tickled pink to take the job,” Beckham said. “I knew we had some good players, but I didn’t know how good we’d be. I just wanted to do a good job for the kids and learn to play with character and class and earn the respect of the community.”

Beckham now has the No. 4 Cougars (33-4-1) on the doorstep of making the Class 4A state semifinals for the second straight year. But they’ve got to get past a No. 10 Taylor squad (30-3-1) that’s ridden the arms of left-handers Chris Perez and Devin Valdez to the region finals.

The best-of-three series will be played at Baylor Ballpark beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continuing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. A third game will follow Thursday night if necessary.

The Cougars won two of three games against the Ducks in last year’s playoffs, so the teams are very familiar with each other.

“They’re actually almost the same team,” Beckham said. “They have two lefty pitchers, their top two pitchers last year, and they’re really lights out. Perez will be the most velocity we’ve seen, upper 80s, a power guy who throws strikes. We’re going to have our hands full seeing a lefty of that talent. He’s the one who beat us last year and China Spring came back and won the next two.”

China Spring will counter with a pair of aces of its own in Brennan Daniel (9-1) and Jayden Honey (9-0) with Trevor Black in the wings as the third pitcher.

Knowing the Cougars have a dynamic offense that’s never out of a game is comforting to the pitching staff. They proved it last week when they unloaded for five seventh-inning runs to pull off a 7-6 win over Carthage to force a third game that the Cougars won 6-3 to capture the series.

Honey finished off the game two rally with a two-run walk-off double.

“Being able to go into a game feeling comfortable and runs on the board behind you definitely makes it a lot easier,” Honey said. “It’s been great to be able to compete every week on the mound. The guys behind me make it pretty easy to trust them. They play pretty good D, and Jase (Garrett) behind the dish makes it easy to throw to him.”

With good hitters who possess considerable speed up and down the order, the Cougars win with timely hitting, aggressive baserunning and savvy baseball.

The Cougars feature nine hitters batting better than .300 with Mason Kirk (.419), Dean Hannah (.418), Daniel (.372) and Braxton Bowers (.364) leading the way. Kirk leads China Spring with 30 stolen bases while Garrett Maddox and Jacob Klement have each stolen 12.

“I love the fact that we can steal bases and one through nine can hit,” Beckham said. “We score a lot of runs in the bottom part of our order. It just makes it tough on opponents. They can’t take a deep breath. Then comes the top of the order, and those guys are relentless.”

The Cougars aren’t just talented, they’re hungry. Last year’s team advanced all the way to the Class 4A state semifinals where they dropped a 2-1 decision to Argyle.

“Last year we made it but we didn’t get the job done at state,” Kirk said. “We just don’t want to make it to state, we want to do some damage there and get some wins.”

Kirk was out last year due to a torn labrum from football season, so Beckham wants his leadoff hitter and shortstop to experience that feeling of winning state along with the rest of the team.

“He would have been a big part of that team last year,” Beckham said. “He’s an amazing player. He’s a superstar and will have tons of confidence. The moment won’t be too big for him, I promise.”

While Beckham knows the joy of winning state as both a player at China Spring and a two-time championship-winning coach at West, he’s also experienced the polar opposite emotion of losing in the state tournament as both a player and coach.

“A lot of people remember the state championships we won at West but we also made it in 2012,” Beckham said. “I was so excited for our team to make the state tournament, but I changed my mind when I saw the other team (Texarkana Pleasant Grove) dogpile as we got second place. I changed that tune into this is no good at all. We need to win and we won two state championships in a row (at West). If we get fortunate to go to the state tournament, we’re not going just to go. We’re going to win and that comes from my experience.”

But first the Cougars have to get past a Taylor program that’s a traditional power and features two of the top pitchers China Spring will face all season.

“We’ve definitely given the other teams a lot of respect going this far in the playoffs,” Honey said. “But we’re confident in ourselves, pounding it on the mound, pounding the ball everywhere when we’re up to bat.”