Bellville 54, No. 9 Cameron Yoe 41
Central Texas roundup Central Texas roundup

Bellville 54, No. 9 Cameron Yoe 41

CAMERON — Reese’s pieces led a trail to the end zone, as Richard Reese’s six touchdown runs fueled Bellville’s upset win over the ninth-ranked Yoemen.

Reese had scoring jaunts of 49, 30, 27, 40, 67 and 2 yards in an impressive performance for the Brahmas (2-0).

After a delayed start due to storms in the area, Bellville made up for lost time by scoring on its third snap, a 49-yard touchdown run by Reese. But the Yoemen (1-1) answered quickly with a big-play strike of their own, as Zane Zeinert flung a 64-yard TD pass to the always-dangerous Za’Korien Spikes.

Cameron continued to move the ball effectively throughout the night. In fact, Phaibian Bynaum even had a touchdown run in the third quarter where he lost a shoe about 12 yards into a 41-yard scamper, but still managed to keep going to score. The Yoemen also got an 86-yard scoring sprint from Pharrell Hemphill in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, the Yoe defense couldn’t put the wraps on Bellville’s tough running game and get the stops needed to get the win.

