Bellville ousts Robinson volleyball, 3-0

COLLEGE STATION – After starting the season 1-7, the Robinson volleyball team appeared headed nowhere fast, but fast forward two months and the Rockets tallied their best finish since a state tournament appearance in 2015.
Robinson’s surprising run ended Tuesday, though, as eighth-ranked Bellville swept the Rockets 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 in a Class 4A Region III semifinal at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym.
“We really grew together as a team, and we had a compete mentality that we were really trying to grow in this program,” Robinson head coach Kelsey Cleere said. “I feel like the girls really bought into that. I really hate how our season ended, but there is nothing for our girls to be ashamed about. They really left their mark, especially the seniors.”
After dropping a back-and-forth first set, the Rockets (15-10) struggled to stay with the Brahmanettes (25-3) in the final two sets. Bellville jumped to leads of 20-7 and 20-9 in the second and third sets, respectively, deficits too large for Robinson to save its season.
It wasn’t for lack of trying. The Rockets staved off set point three times in the second game on a kill each from Ryland Pledger and Brooke Ashcraft and an ace from Kendyl Lashombe before a violation gave Bellville the set. In the third set, Robinson reeled off a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 22-15 before the Brahmas put the game away.
“I don’t feel like we competed to the best of our ability,” Cleere said. “Volleyball is a team sport where you need to have six girls really zoned in. At times we did, but unfortunately, we didn’t take care of business. I wish the best to Bellville. They’re a really good team.”
Bellville senior outside hitter Sadie McKay had a match-high 14 kills, including back-to-back points to give the Brahmanettes breathing room at 16-14 in the first set, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Junior Kinley Schnizer led the Rockets with five kills, and freshman Ryland Pledger added four. Ashcraft tied Lashombe and Delani Degner for the team lead with seven digs and added a team-high three blocks.
It was the last high school match for seniors Lashombe, Ashcraft, Degner, Kara Eaton, Brianna McCurdy and Maysi Rogers.
“I’m super close to these seniors,” Cleere said. “They’re a great group of girls all around – in the classroom, on the court – and the type of group that you want your younger ones to look up to. You want them to be like that.”
Cleere said the senior group played a large role in setting the program up for a bright future, as did the experience of playing teams like Bellville deep in the playoffs.
“I think this loss is really going to fuel our younger ones,” Cleere said. “They got a taste of what it’s like to be successful and can go off of that. They’ll zone in on the things that we didn’t do well at the beginning of the season all the way through the end.”
Lorena 3, Hardin 0
In Madisonville, the Lorena volleyball team rallied from eight points behind in the second set and rode the momentum to a sweep of Hardin in the 3A Region III semifinals.
The Lady Leopards claimed a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 victory to advance to the regional final later this week. Lorena (23-3) will play East Bernard, a 3-2 winner over Lexington on Tuesday night.
“Our girls were really focused on being consistent tonight,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzalez said. “After we fell behind in that second set, we had to get back to our game plan. We found a way to win that set and then we were able to dictate the tempo in the third.”
