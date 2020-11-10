Bellville ousts Robinson volleyball in regional semis, 3-0

“I don’t feel like we competed to the best of our ability,” Cleere said. “Volleyball is a team sport where you need to have six girls really zoned in. At times we did, but unfortunately, we didn’t take care of business. I wish the best to Bellville. They’re a really good team.”

Bellville senior outside hitter Sadie McKay had a match-high 14 kills, including back-to-back points to give the Brahmanettes breathing room at 16-14 in the first set, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Junior Kinley Schnizer led the Rockets with five kills, and freshman Ryland Pledger added four. Ashcraft tied Lashombe and Delani Degner for the team lead with seven digs and added a team-high three blocks.

It was the last high school match for seniors Lashombe, Ashcraft, Degner, Kara Eaton, Brianna McCurdy and Maysi Rogers.

“I’m super close to these seniors,” Cleere said. “They’re a great group of girls all around – in the classroom, on the court – and the type of group that you want your younger ones to look up to. You want them to be like that.”

Cleere said the senior group played a large role in setting the program up for a bright future, as did the experience of playing teams like Bellville deep in the playoffs.