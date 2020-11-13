Bellville stops China Spring's perfect run in regional final, 3-0

BRYAN — One blemish on prom night can coax a few tears. One blemish on a season, especially when it ends that season, brings far more heartbreak.

Bellville put a close to arguably the best volleyball season in China Spring’s history, as the Brahmanettes took down the Lady Cougars, 26-24, 27-25, 25-13, in the Region III-4A final on Friday at Rudder High School.

That turned out to be China Spring’s only loss on the season, as it finished 30-1. It was trying to reach state for the first time.

Bellville, meanwhile, is plenty familiar with this stage, as it reaches the state semifinals for the 16th time. The Brahmanettes have nine state titles in their history, the last coming in 2005.

Though China Spring will graduate quality senior leadership in the likes of Nikki Pirrello, Bailey Wolske and Karley Baker, it should be a force again in 2021, as it has a strong nucleus of juniors who figure to be hungry for their final varsity season.