Belton controls action, cuts down Midway in bi-district match, 3-1

Underneath a bright setting sun, Midway’s girls soccer team experienced its own end of watch.

Meanwhile, Belton’s season will live to see at least a few more sunrises.

Belton controlled the ball and the scoreboard in capturing a 3-1 win over Midway in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs Thursday, before a packed house at the Midway Soccer Stadium.

The Lady Tigers (18-4-2) will face either Garland Sachse or Rockwall Heath in next week’s area playoffs. Belton coach Oscar Bersoza said that he had tentatively secured Midway as a host site for that match, which would be played Tuesday. The Pantherettes close out their season with a 10-10-2 record.

Obviously, Midway and Belton are no strangers in athletic avenues. But, historically, they’ve been district rivals more often than not, rather than bi-district opponents. They’ve waged plenty of old, tooth-and-nail rumbles on the soccer pitch, and as such Bersoza was chalking this one up as a statement win.

“I think it validates things,” Bersoza said. “We know we needed some validation. A game like this, it’s Midway. It’s not like it’s nobody. They’re a team that’s historically good, has a good reputation, in a district where they’re having to play a playoff atmosphere every single Tuesday and Friday. To me, it’s an impressive result for us.”

Among Central Texas soccer clubs, they don’t get much more goal-oriented than Belton. The champions from District 12-6A had netted 127 goals on the season coming into this match, and especially dominated their district foes, outscoring them, 105-2.

And the Lady Tigers proved aggressive from the outset against their old rivals from Midway. They attacked with sharp passing, led by junior Jareli Reyes in the midfield. It took barely eight minutes for Belton to dent the net, as Reyes connected with sophomore Delayney Bouteller with a well-placed pass, and Bouteller whirled and thumped it past the keeper from about 15 yards out.

In soccer, it often feels like a mountain of difference between a 1-0 and 2-0. Midway managed to battle and keep the deficit to a single goal for much of the rest of the first half, but Belton’s ability to clear the ball and cut down the Pantherettes’ attacks eventually led to another golden opportunity for the Lady Tigers.

With 14:06 before the halftime break, Reyes again zipped a sharp delivery to a teammate. This time it was junior Makenna Morrow on the finishing end, and Morrow hammered it home into the left side of the net for the 2-0 edge.

“We did talk about that at halftime,” Bersoza said. “I said, ‘Listen, 2-0 is a pretty dangerous place to be.’ Especially when we were asking a lot of questions of could we do this. Then we go 2-0 up and we start thinking, ‘We can do this,’ well then the second half might be a mess. Anyway, it was good to win like that, because this is a very good program. … I’m excited for our girls.”

Midway coach Bill Sharp praised Belton’s effort and said the “better team won,” but was proud of the way his young bunch continued to fight all the way to the end. The 2-0 hole actually didn’t faze his bunch, he said, merely because it’s something they practice a lot.

“(It changed our mindset) a little bit. But it’s not anything we don’t work on in training,” Sharp said. So we put ourselves in (situations) where we’re down two, we’ve got to adjust and do this now. So it wasn’t anything that we hadn’t worked on before. But hat’s off to them, because they came to play and took to it us tonight.”

The sizable fan bases for both squads continued to bring the noise in the second half, as the officials got an earful anytime a scrum for the ball emerged or a foul was called. Midway had won the coin flip for the right to host this bi-district duel, and the Pantherette fans tested out their vocal chords in trying to will their team back in it and provide a home-field edge.

But Belton’s midfielders proved adept at punching the ball away from the Pantherettes on their runs, and taking off the other direction to set up their own attacks.

“If our front-runners aren’t doing the work that they do, it made life back here a whole lot easier,” Bersoza said. “They were constantly pestering and being gnats, so our front-runners did an outstanding job.”

Midway’s defense held firm for much of the half to keep the score at 2-0, but Belton puts so much pressure on teams that it’s hard to fend the Lady Tigers off forever. At the 15:32 mark of the second half, Morrow struck again, as she found a hole in the middle of the field right in front of the goal, and was able to pivot and boot home a fairly easy goal to push her team’s advantage to 3-0.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Midway finally picked up its first corner kick of the night. It worked out nicely, too, as Ava Johnston’s thumper from the corner curled toward the box, where Belton goalkeeper Mallory Bankhead inadvertently deflected the ball into her own net.

“It was good, because that’s something we put in recently,” Sharp said. “It was good for us to see some success on it. … We have not scored many goals off corners this year. We are not blessed with a size advantage.”

But the Pantherettes are blessed with pluck and youth. They’ll graduate only four seniors — Grace Taylor, Daysha Thomas, Madeline Fournier and Darbi Corder — leaving the core of the team to come back for another run next year. That includes many of the program’s most productive players, including Johnston, Hadley Carpenter and Kendi Filos.

Midway will also leave the likes of the always-challenging Duncanville-DeSoto-Cedar Park district for more familiar old friends like Temple and Copperas Cove. (Belton will be dropping down to Class 5A).

“We’ve got the whole core of our team back,” Sharp said. “We lose four kids and we’ll miss them, but we’ve got our whole team back and a really good-looking future with this group of girls. We’ve got good kids coming up.”

As for Belton, it’ll try to use this confidence-building victory to extend its playoff run into at least the third round. If the Lady Tigers end up facing Sachse, that’ll set up a rematch from last year’s area round, which Belton won in a shootout before falling to Mansfield Shootout in the regional quarterfinals in another shootout.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.