Belton senior long jumper sets state, 6A record at state meet

AUSTIN — Belton senior Ayanna Jones wrote her name in the state record book on her way to the Class 6A girls’ long jump gold medal on Saturday at Myers Stadium.

Jones saved her best for last as she leapt 21 feet, 3.5 inches, a new state record, on her sixth attempt. She finished 15.5 inches ahead of silver medalist India Alix of Klein.

Luling’s Ychlindria Spears set the previous girls’ long jump record at 21-3.25 in 2001. Spears mark stands as the 4A record. Jones eclipsed former 6A long jump record holder, Kynnedy Flannel of Alvin, who jumped 21-2.75 in 2017.

Hubbard pole vaulter Michael Ryman waited until the bar had been raised to 13 feet, then he soared over the rest of the 1A field.

Ryman won the gold medal with a vault of 14-3. Sterling City’s Kas Johnson also cleared 14-3, but neither vaulter reached the 14-6 mark and Ryman had fewer misses previously. Ryman successfully went over 13, 13-6, 14 and 14.3 without a fault.

Temple sprinter Tr’Darius Taylor claimed a bronze medal in the 6A boys’ 100-meter dash. He finished in 10.53 seconds, .31 of a second behind Pierre Goree of Duncanville.

Aquilla’s Makayla Bowman earned a silver medal in the 1A girls’ 800. Her time of 2:20.08 was just behind gold medalist Taytum Goodman of Springlake Earth at 2:17.26.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.