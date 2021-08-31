Bendy and beastly: China Spring's flexibility too much for Fairfield, 3-0

Volleyball uniforms tend to be fairly stretchy, since they have to breathe and move with their wearer. At China Spring, though, the uniforms couldn’t possibly be any more flexible than the players they adorn.

China Spring demonstrated its remarkable versatility on Tuesday night, as the Lady Cougars deployed a variety of different weapons to shoot down Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Fairfield, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22, at the China Spring Gym.

You name it, China Spring — a one-loss regional finalist in 2020 — has it. Right-handers and lefties, outsides and middles, servers and setters. When it’s all clicking, it’s a joy to watch for Cougars coach Melissa Cole.

“It is fun. We try to move the ball around a lot and kind to throw off what’s going on on the other side defensively,” Cole said. “We move that ball around quite a bit to get things opened up for other people. I think we did a good job tonight trying to do that. We’ve clicked more and gotten more cohesive throughout this tournament area (of the schedule) that we didn’t have last year.”

Fairfield (19-5) looks as though it could be a problem for opponents once the 3A playoffs roll around. The Lady Eagles leaned heavily on sophomore Avery Thaler. And why not? Thaler topped everyone on the court with 10 kills, to go with four blocks.