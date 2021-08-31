Bendy and beastly: China Spring's flexibility too much for Fairfield, 3-0

Volleyball uniforms tend to be fairly stretchy, since they have to breathe and move with their wearer. At China Spring, though, the uniforms couldn’t possibly be any more flexible than the players they adorn.
China Spring demonstrated its remarkable versatility on Tuesday night, as the Lady Cougars deployed a variety of different weapons to shoot down Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Fairfield, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22, at the China Spring Gym.
You name it, China Spring — a one-loss regional finalist in 2020 — has it. Right-handers and lefties, outsides and middles, servers and setters. When it’s all clicking, it’s a joy to watch for Cougars coach Melissa Cole.
“It is fun. We try to move the ball around a lot and kind to throw off what’s going on on the other side defensively,” Cole said. “We move that ball around quite a bit to get things opened up for other people. I think we did a good job tonight trying to do that. We’ve clicked more and gotten more cohesive throughout this tournament area (of the schedule) that we didn’t have last year.”
Fairfield (19-5) looks as though it could be a problem for opponents once the 3A playoffs roll around. The Lady Eagles leaned heavily on sophomore Avery Thaler. And why not? Thaler topped everyone on the court with 10 kills, to go with four blocks.
But China Spring was less reliant on just one player, a testament to the Lady Cougars’ depth. They kept hitting Fairfield from all angles, forcing the Lady Eagles to scramble defensively. And whether it was a soft serve or a blizzard with extra sprinkles, China Spring (17-8) put pressure on Fairfield from the service line, too.
Junior Catyn Wright wears a perpetual smile on the court for the Lady Cougars. But she’s really a cheery-cheeked killer. Wright kept Fairfield lunging with a wicked-spinning serve that she dropped in twice for aces. She also led China Spring with eight kills, often flying in from the back row for the putaway.
“She’s grown so much in the past couple of years,” Cole said of Wright. “She’s changed her serve a lot, trying to perfect it and whatever. She does have a great serve and it throws people off. But I think we have a tough serving team. Having to practice against her and everybody else, it does make us a better serve-receive team.”
Fairfield jumped on China Spring at the match’s outset, scoring the first four points. Still, the homestanding Lady Cougars didn’t blink. They bounced back with five straight points of their own, including a tandem block at the net from Kadyne Emmot and Dylan Birkes. For the rest of the opening set, the score remained tight, as the teams steadily exchanged the momentum.
“They work hard. We do a lot of stuff in practice that puts us down and behind,” Cole said. “We do a drill called the two-minute drill. It’s kind of like a football drill. We’re in a tight situation and we have to run and score as many points as we can in that two minutes and try to overcome and not lose our cool. So we do a lot of pressure situations to keep ourselves level-headed and push through adversity like that.”
Fairfield exhibited its own resiliency by fighting off four set points, sending the frame into extra points when China Spring’s Lindsey Wilcox sailed a spike long of the back line. But the Lady Cougars hung tough. Katie Cofer thumped a finisher from her middle blocker position, and then Fairfield couldn’t return a tough Kayla Peoples serve, allowing China to take a 26-24 win.
The teams continued to whack away at one another at the start of the second set, and were all tied at 7-7 following a kill from Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens. But then Wright ignited for China Spring, sparking a 12-3 run that paved the way for an easy Cougar win in the set.
Set 3 resumed the feistier confrontation, and Fairfield wasn’t far away from extending to a fourth set. However, China Spring showed some fierce finishing power. Up 23-22 late, it scored the final decisive two points when Fairfield couldn’t successfully navigate a high pass that ricocheted off the roof, and then on match point Thaler tapped a mishit into the net following consecutive China Spring blocks.
The efficient Cofer swatted seven kills, while Wilcox also ripped seven. Kadyne Emmot, part of a slick setting tag team with Peoples, put away four kills and a pair of blocks. Peoples dropped in a pair of aces.
For Fairfield, Ava Grecu soared for six kills and four blocks while Brackens chipped in four kills and a pair of rejections.
Fairfield’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Lady Eagles. They have two more nondistrict matches against Brownsboro and Rogers before opening 20-3A play Sept. 10 against rival Teague. Meanwhile, China Spring gets Lorena on Friday, and will look to avenge an earlier tournament loss to the Lady Leopards, who are ranked third in Class 3A.