Better days ahead: Trojans, Lions optimistic after first practice

Under the continuing blaze of the Texas sun, University and Waco High hit the field for their first days of practice on Monday, as high school football season looms on the horizon.

Trojans head coach Kent Laster and Lions head coach Linden Heldt, who are both entering their second seasons leading their respective programs, said they were pleased with what they saw from their teams on Monday afternoon.

“It was the first day with helmets on and they did a great job at just attacking the heat,” Laster said. “We had a very good finish to the practice. We got a few things to still clean up but I felt the overall attitude and vibe of the team was really good.”

While the heat is something that every team in the state will have to continue handling, Waco High’s Heldt noted that the better acclimated the players are to practicing in the high temperatures, the more of an advantage they’ll hold when it matters most.

“We’re practicing in the heat because we believe we’ve got to get acclimated for the heat and it’ll pay off,” Heldt said. “I mean, we’re trying to do everything we can to give ourselves the edge. And so we expect, you know, Day One, the Texas heat takes you by surprise a little bit.

“But day two, day three, day four — we ought to be able to really use that to our advantage and use that as a catapult to be prepared uniquely and to the best of our ability when we roll into our scrimmage on the 18th against Grand Prairie.”

Both coaches expressed that they saw positives on both sides of the ball after the first practice, but signaled out the offensive line as having made a great first impression. Laster said every group had a great outlook and that he looked forward to continuing the work throughout the week.

Across town, Heldt was also happy with what he saw from his inside linebacker position and the growth that was shown from the returning players at that spot.

“We saw flashes on both sides and that’s what you want to see,” Heldt said. “You don’t want to see a one-sided affair in practice because that means you got some serious work to do on either offense or defense.”

Coming off winless seasons in 2021, both University and Waco High are working toward significant improvement this year. Going into year two, the Lions are finding motivation in consistency and commitment to the program. Heldt noted that he saw improvement in his team’s intensity and energy as well as their willingness to work.

“Motivation can’t be an emotion or a once in a while thing or a temporary feeling,”Heldt said. “Motivation has got to come from the fact that you’ve invested and spent time working towards a goal and having something that is, that is your why and using that to motivate you to take the next steps to get better. And so, what we’ve done is we’ve worked more.

“I mean, that’s just the bottom line. We’ve worked more. We’ve worked harder, and in turn, our kids have more investment in our program. So when you talk about motivation, it’s ‘I’m not going let it let up, give up or quit, because I spent hours on hours on trying to own my craft and get better at what I’m doing.’ So that’s to me the real motivation — just the buy-in to work ethic and creating a new pattern of movement and a new way of doing things.”

In the case of the Trojans, the team is not looking to rush ahead into the season but rather on taking it one step at a time. Execution and attention to detail is the name of the game for Laster and his squad as their opening night tilt with Robinson draws nearer.

“We cannot get too far ahead of ourselves,” Laster said. “We had Day One today. Objective No. 2 is day two. Then we’ll worry about the week, how we did for the week, examine that, make adjustments, continue to harp on the things that we stress throughout our program.

“But mainly it’s taking things one day, one week, one scrimmage, one game at a time. We can’t get too far sighted. We got to really hone in and focus on what’s right in front of us.”