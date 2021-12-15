Big bang theory: Lorena D-linemen set the tone for Leopards' playoff run

That was Gutshall’s third interception of the season. Not bad for a defensive tackle.

“I didn’t think I would come out with three interceptions ever,” he said. “I’m just trying to fight for the ball and I would never think it would be thrown right to me. As the year has gone on, I’m like, ‘This is kind of fun getting the ball.’”

Defense leading to offense took Lorena from a 7-7 tie to a 35-7 lead in less than 11 minutes of game time against Lago Vista. The Vikings didn’t have an answer and the Leopards celebrated a berth in the state final.

Lorena began this season with back-to-back losses against Franklin and China Spring, both of whom are also playing for state titles this week. Ever since those early close games, Leopards coach Ray Biles said his team has consistently created momentum with explosive plays on offense, takeaways on defense and field-flippers on special teams.

“It hasn’t just been the last five weeks,” he said. “It’s been the last 10 weeks that our kids have turned it up an amp or two.”