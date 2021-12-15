Big bang theory: Lorena D-linemen set the tone for Leopards' playoff run

Lorena junior defensive lineman Joe Gutshall’s personality is kind of a cross between The Big Bang Theory and the WWE’s Monday Night Raw.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defender has provided a dramatic physical presence for the state-bound Leopards this season. But he also has an insightful and funny side.
“I like to reference physics,” Gutshall said, describing a collision with a running back. “If you’re big, I’m big, it’ll cancel out. Whoever’s in the weight room more is going to win. I like to think I’m in the weight room more because I love the weight room.”
When Lorena lines up against opposing offensive lines, Gutshall stands out. He’s got the stats to back up his towering frame too. A year ago, he earned Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year after racking up 10 sacks and 18 tackles for losses. That’s earned him plenty of attention from opponents, but it certainly hasn’t stopped him from making plays during the Leopards’ long playoff run. So far this fall he has 21 TFLs, including nine sacks.
However, Gutshall isn’t a one man show and he’ll be the first to tell you that. He’s a key piece on an aggressive defensive line that also includes playmakers Baxter Bankston (nine sacks) and Cason Pitts (15 TFLs).
It doesn’t stop there, either.
“I don’t like to see it as the D-line takes all the glory for the defense because we do have good linebackers and good defensive backs,” Gutshall said. “When we play as one, we play better. I feel like we’ve come together and realized that.”
The proof is there. Lorena’s defense is a huge reason why the Leopards will line up against Brock at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Lorena is back on the state championship stage for the first time since 1989 and trying to win the school’s second championship to go along with the 1987 2A crown.
The Lorena vs. Brock showdown should have high school football fans drooling because of how each team got here. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, Brock roughed up top-ranked and defending state champion Tuscola Jim Ned, 70-25. On the same day, Lorena raced past sixth-ranked Columbus, 62-13.
The Leopards won their five playoff games to get to AT&T Stadium by an average of 38.2 points. They have scored in all facets of the game and they’ve become experts at creating momentum on defense and special teams.
A typical sequence started in the middle of the first quarter last week against Lago Vista in the state semifinals.
After Lorena running back Reed Michna broke loose for a 54-yard run to the Vikings’ 6 and Rhett Hanson finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown, the Leopards led 14-7. With their first lead of the night, Bankston stalled Lago Vista’s ensuing drive by sacking QB Bowen Stobb for a loss of six.
Bankston popped up from the big tackle and did a Frankenstein walk much to the delight of the Lorena sideline and fans.
“I had so much energy and emotion,” Bankston said. “I think you’ve got to have a screw loose to keep playing like that. You’ve got to keep going 100% and get all your energy out.”
The play also helped the Leopards get excellent field position at their own 49. The offense moved in for another touchdown, this time a one-yard run for Michna.
Gutshall stopped the Vikings’ next drive by sacking Stobb on fourth-and-four, which eventually led to Hanson’s 13-yard TD scamper.
Finally, Gutshall found himself in the shallow secondary when a Stobb pass bounced around and ended up in his arms. It looked like Gutshall had scored on a 45-yard return, but a blocking penalty erased the touchdown. Instead, Lorena QB Ryne Abel hit tight end Khi Ritchie for a 13-yard TD pass on the second play of a short drive.
That was Gutshall’s third interception of the season. Not bad for a defensive tackle.
“I didn’t think I would come out with three interceptions ever,” he said. “I’m just trying to fight for the ball and I would never think it would be thrown right to me. As the year has gone on, I’m like, ‘This is kind of fun getting the ball.’”
Defense leading to offense took Lorena from a 7-7 tie to a 35-7 lead in less than 11 minutes of game time against Lago Vista. The Vikings didn’t have an answer and the Leopards celebrated a berth in the state final.
Lorena began this season with back-to-back losses against Franklin and China Spring, both of whom are also playing for state titles this week. Ever since those early close games, Leopards coach Ray Biles said his team has consistently created momentum with explosive plays on offense, takeaways on defense and field-flippers on special teams.
“It hasn’t just been the last five weeks,” he said. “It’s been the last 10 weeks that our kids have turned it up an amp or two.”
It’s easy to see that Gutshall and his defensive line buddies are having fun. He’s studied the work of Jaylon Smith, Cam Newton and LeBron James and incorporated some of their celebration moves.
He said he loves the game atmosphere and the screaming Lorena fans. He even enjoys conversing with and getting to know players on the opposing team in between plays.
But Gutshall also knows playing for a state title is no time to joke around.
“It’s not much different than any other game,” he said. “You prepare the same, practice the same. We’re going head to head each day to get better. There’s a little bit of butterflies, nothing major. It’s just another business trip in my eyes.”