Big-game mindset carries China Spring through playoff run, into Carthage clash

How, exactly, has China Spring been able to win big game after big game after big game in this 2020 football postseason?
Answer: By treating them all the same. They’re all big games. It doesn’t matter if it’s a mid-October contest against the last-place team in district or an early-December state quarterfinal clash against the No. 1 team in the state. (Which China Spring gets this week, by the way.) It all comes back to approaching it with the same mindset.
Stay humble, stay hungry. Respect all, fear none. Attack every game like it might be your last.
In Cougar Country, it’s more an attitude than a platitude.
“You can’t treat certain games like they’re bigger than other games,” said third-year China Spring head coach Brian Bell. “It’s important to attack each week with a 1-0 mentality and treat them all the same. You start building something up into something it’s not, then you start adding pressure to yourself. You start doing things that are out of character. I think that’s one thing that’s added to these guys’ success, they’re treating it like it’s any other game.”
Of course, these aren’t any old opponents that China Spring is adding to its hit list. You could make a legitimate argument that the Cougars have assembled as impressive a playoff run as anyone in the state. They’ve chalked up convincing victories over top-10 ranked teams at each stage of the postseason thus far, beating No. 4 Jasper, 45-19, stuffing No. 2 West Orange-Stark, 35-22, and then turning back No. 9 Sealy, 31-13, last week. That’s about as good as it gets, although a win over No. 1 Carthage (11-0) in the Region III-4A Div. II final on Friday would only add to the Cougars’ lustrous ledger.
Let’s not forget that China Spring (10-2) spent a bit of time in the state’s Top 10 rankings itself. The Cougars opened the season with six emphatic wins, climbing to No. 6 in the poll. Then came a hard-fought 28-14 road loss to then-No. 10 Salado, followed two weeks later by a 46-45 overtime defeat at the hands of crosstown rival Connally.
Just because they absorbed a couple of blemishes shouldn’t change China Spring’s face value as one of the best 4A teams in the state this year. The Cougars know who they are, and know what they can do.
“Each time you win, you know you grow a little bit,” said senior running back Emmanuel Abdallah. “You have a little bit more confidence the next week. So I would say that we’re playing with a little bit more confidence.”
Abdallah and junior quarterback Major Bowden represent a 1-2 running punch that has left many a defense flat on the canvas. Both are swift and gifted in the open field, and have amassed nearly 3,500 rushing yards on the season between them.
Support Local Journalism
But it’s not just the Bowden-Abdallah conveyer belt that carries China Spring’s rushing machine down the track. There are a lot of moving parts that go into it.
“Offensive line is doing a phenomenal job,” Bell said. “We didn’t have a couple of guys on the offensive line for that Connally game, and we had guys step up and play really well and give us a chance to win it. So when we kind of got in the playoffs, we got everybody back together and we kind of realized what it’s like not to have everybody clicking on all cylinders, and how dangerous we can be if we did have everybody.
“Our offensive line is doing a phenomenal job, Major and Emmanuel with the 1-2 punch is really, really hard to stop, and our receivers are really underrated blocking on the perimeter. They do an awesome job out there of springing some big runs for us.”
China Spring has also relied on a dynamic defense that has forced a bevy of turnovers and swarmed to the ball with relentless energy throughout the playoffs. Led by the likes of defensive end Dawson Exline and linebacker Coltin Locking, the Cougars are “exing” the opposing line and locking things down. Bell loves the effort his defense has shown. “You’re not always going to fit right, you’re not always going to run in the right direction. So effort makes up for a lot of mistakes,” the coach said.
Thankfully for China Spring, the effort has remained steady even in those rare moments when the execution has lapsed. The Cougars realize they left some plays on the field in their two losses to Salado and Connally. But to their credit, they’re not still stewing over those mistakes. On the contrary, they’ve pocketed some important lessons from them.
“Anything in life, I think it comes with that. Anytime you make a mistake or anytime you fail, you’ve got to learn from it,” Bell said. “That way you don’t make that mistake ever again. I think that’s a sign of mature football team. Our coaches have done a phenomenal job of learning from our mistakes as well, me included. There’s a couple of games in there where I wasn’t at my best calling plays. So we’ve got to learn from that and find out what we do well, find out our identity, and run with it.”
Carthage presents yet another heavyweight for China Spring to attempt to conquer. The Bulldogs have won three of the past Class 4A state championships and have claimed seven state titles since 2008 under head coach Scott Surratt. Bell and the Cougars understand that they’re going to be at the top of their game.
“Carthage is phenomenal,” Bell said. “All across the board, they’ve got athletes all over the place. They’re going to be hard to stop. They’re going to be hard to move the ball on, and they’ve won (seven) state championships in the past 12 years for a reason. Coach Surratt does a phenomenal job, and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
China Spring won’t alter its mindset, though. That much is working. According to Abdallah, it’s pretty simple: “Balling out on every single play.”
As long as the Cougars keep doing that, they’ll give themselves a chance to win (big) games.
“Like Emmanuel said too, we’re fighting tooth and nail every single week to give it our all, like it’s our last week, because it could be,” Bell said. “If it’s going to be our last, then we want to make it the best one we can.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!