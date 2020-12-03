Big-game mindset carries China Spring through playoff run

Let’s not forget that China Spring (10-2) spent a bit of time in the state’s Top 10 rankings itself. The Cougars opened the season with six emphatic wins, climbing to No. 6 in the poll. Then came a hard-fought 28-14 road loss to then-No. 10 Salado, followed two weeks later by a 46-45 overtime defeat at the hands of crosstown rival Connally.

Just because they absorbed a couple of blemishes shouldn’t change China Spring’s face value as one of the best 4A teams in the state this year. The Cougars know who they are, and know what they can do.

“Each time you win, you know you grow a little bit,” said senior running back Emmanuel Abdallah. “You have a little bit more confidence the next week. So I would say that we’re playing with a little bit more confidence.”

Abdallah and junior quarterback Major Bowden represent a 1-2 running punch that has left many a defense flat on the canvas. Both are swift and gifted in the open field, and have amassed nearly 3,500 rushing yards on the season between them.

But it’s not just the Bowden-Abdallah conveyer belt that carries China Spring’s rushing machine down the track. There are a lot of moving parts that go into it.