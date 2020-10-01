Big name hunting: Midway hosts Austin Westlake to open season

The tradition of high school football in Texas is grand.
It’s as big as the West Texas sky and, as the UIL celebrates its 100th season this fall, it’s as long as the stretch of Interstate 10 from the Louisiana border to El Paso.
So naturally, high school football in our state creates big-name powerhouses. They come in all sizes, of course, from the Mart Panthers to the Brownwood Lions to the Allen Eagles. But there’s nothing like the way big schools with big names strike a certain wariness in the hearts of their opponents.
When you line up against the Katy Tigers, the North Shore Mustangs, or the Austin Westlake Chaparrals in a playoff game in December, you know you’ve made it and you know it’s not going to be easy.
Those names ring out, as do many others around the Lone Star State. Here in Central Texas, programs like the Waco High Lions, La Vega Pirates and China Spring Cougars have had their moments in the spotlight.
But what about the Midway Panthers?
Although Midway has never won a state championship, the Panthers have played for a title twice in the last decade. These days, Midway annually produces top-level college football prospects and the Panthers enter this season on a streak of 10 straight district championships.
There’s no doubt Midway, or perhaps “Waco Midway” has some clout around Texas.
“I think we’ve always been one of the big names and one of those teams where people respect us,” Midway senior running back Jaden Johnson said. “Notoriety is the word I’m looking for.”
Johnson was a freshman when Midway won its first 15 games of the 2017 campaign and earned the right to play Cypress Fairbanks (better known as Cy-Fair) in the Class 6A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Although the Panthers lost that game, 51-35, the current Midway seniors stowed away the memory.
“After the game, Coach (Jeff Hulme) was talking to all of us underclassmen,” Johnson said. “He said that it set the bar for where we need to aim. We have to keep going up. We want to go back again to the state championship. It’s always our goal to get back there and eventually win it.”
Hulme took over as Midway’s head coach in 2016 and built on the success of his predecessor. Terry Gambill spent six seasons at Midway, compiling a 68-13 record and leading the Panthers to the 4A D-I state title game in 2011.
Both of those coaches carried on the legacy of Kent Bachtel, who guided Midway for 23 years and is the school’s all-time wins leader with 157. Bachtel coached the Panthers to the state semifinals in 1997. But the season that really put Midway on the statewide map was 2008, when the Panthers defeated Texarkana Texas High and Highland Park on the way to the regional final round of the playoffs
“You see it with strong programs, one example being Oklahoma that went from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley and maintained that level,” Hulme said. “I think this program has been able to make the transition going back to when Kent Bachtel coached here and then Terry Gambill took over and we came in and it has kept going.”
Midway’s story continues as it opens this COVID-19 delayed season against Austin Westlake on Friday at Panther Stadium.
If all had gone according to the, pre-pandemic plan, the Panthers would have played at Odessa Permian early in nondistrict action. If anything suggests that Midway is one of the state’s big names, it’s the fact Midway swapped a road trip to Permian for a home game against Westlake.
But if Midway is going to notch an 11th-consecutive district title, that’s the caliber of program the Panthers have to go through to get it. Midway and Waco High were shifted to a Dallas-area district in realignment and they’re now grouped with Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waxahachie.
Five members of District 11-6A (Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lake Ridge and Midway) have combined to play in nine state championship games since 2011.
The Panthers’ response: take the drama out of it and go to work.
“I think we’re going to be right up there with them,” Midway linebacker Reid Cromie said. “It comes down to just playing your best game. Practicing all week long, putting in the work so that when Friday gets here you get to go out and have fun. If we all play our best game and everybody is competing and have that drive to win, I think we have a really good chance to compete in this district.”
