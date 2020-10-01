Big name hunting: Midway hosts Austin Westlake to open season

“You see it with strong programs, one example being Oklahoma that went from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley and maintained that level,” Hulme said. “I think this program has been able to make the transition going back to when Kent Bachtel coached here and then Terry Gambill took over and we came in and it has kept going.”

Midway’s story continues as it opens this COVID-19 delayed season against Austin Westlake on Friday at Panther Stadium.

If all had gone according to the, pre-pandemic plan, the Panthers would have played at Odessa Permian early in nondistrict action. If anything suggests that Midway is one of the state’s big names, it’s the fact Midway swapped a road trip to Permian for a home game against Westlake.

But if Midway is going to notch an 11th-consecutive district title, that’s the caliber of program the Panthers have to go through to get it. Midway and Waco High were shifted to a Dallas-area district in realignment and they’re now grouped with Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waxahachie.

Five members of District 11-6A (Cedar Hill, Duncanville, DeSoto, Lake Ridge and Midway) have combined to play in nine state championship games since 2011.

The Panthers’ response: take the drama out of it and go to work.

“I think we’re going to be right up there with them,” Midway linebacker Reid Cromie said. “It comes down to just playing your best game. Practicing all week long, putting in the work so that when Friday gets here you get to go out and have fun. If we all play our best game and everybody is competing and have that drive to win, I think we have a really good chance to compete in this district.”

