Big play barrage lifts Marlin past Rosebud-Lott

MARLIN — It was a cold, wet, windy night and the action on the field wasn’t perfect either.

But the Marlin Bulldogs found a way to get the job done versus Rosebud-Lott in a Falls County showdown.

Marlin established a 26-point lead early in the third quarter and stiff-armed the Cougars late to prevail, 32-18, on Friday night at Legion Field.

In doing so, Marlin (5-4, 5-1) locked up the second-place playoff berth in District 8-2A Division I. Crawford has already beaten the Bulldogs and the Cougars for the district title. Rosebud-Lott, meanwhile, will join the playoff party as the district’s third-place rep.

Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. tossed a screen pass to Zha’Mauryon Lofton that went for a 44-yard touchdown less than 90 seconds into the third quarter.

Woodson added a 29-yard touchdown pass over the top of the Rosebud-Lott defense to Jeoffery Mims just a few minutes later. The Woodson-to-Mims score put Marlin in front, 32-6, with 8:21 left in the third quarter.

The Cougars (6-3, 4-2) closed the gap but couldn’t fully turn the momentum.

Every time Rosebud-Lott started to put a drive together it seemed as if Bulldog defenders Praiyer Jones or Ty’Raun Bell or Charles Williams — or a combination thereof — came up with a stop in the Cougars’ backfield.

The Bulldogs used a series of big plays to build a 19-0 lead by late in the first half.

The first one flipped the momentum of the first quarter and put it firmly on Marlin’s sideline. Rosebud-Lott moved inside the Bulldog 20, but faced a second-and-19 from the 22. When quarterback DJ Hicks threw for the end zone, the pass floated up for grabs. Marlin defensive back Lofton caught it a yard deep in the end zone with no one between him and the opposite goal line.

The Cougars gave chase but had little hope of catching Lofton, who posted a 100-yard pick-six for the game’s initial score.

Hicks started in place of Rosebud-Lott’s usual QB Kyle Finan. Rosebud-Lott coach Brandon Hicks said Finan practiced this week with a minor injury and was held out of the Marlin game as a precaution.

Not to be outdone by the Bulldog defense, Marlin’s offense put together a scoring drive midway through the second quarter.

Woodson, who was savvy with the zone read pull several times in the half, scooted 22 yards for a first down inside the Rosebud-Lott 25. Woodson finished with 137 passing yards and 54 on the ground.

Three plays later, Bell broke loose on a run up the middle and covered nine yards for a touchdown that put Marlin in front, 13-0.

“(Bell is) the best I’ve ever seen at the inside linebacker spot,” Marlin coach Ruben Torres said. “We’ve been running back by committee all year and we’ve got to rest him when we can. But when it comes down to it, he’s our bell cow.”

Bell carried just twice in the first half, but made them count for the Bulldogs. On his second carry, the Marlin sophomore running back darted 66 yards before the Cougars could catch him.

Bell’s long run set up Woodson for an 11-yard touchdown on another zone-read keeper. Woodson’s rushing TD put the Bulldogs up by three touchdowns with 2:56 remaining before the break.

Rosebud-Lott speedster Breon Lewis put his team in position to score before halftime with a kick return to the Marlin 32. The Cougars made the most of 2:25 on the clock plus a little time added.

On first-and-goal from the 5 with 12 seconds left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs defense appeared to stop Rosebud-Lott running back Moses Fox at the 1. The scoreboard clock hit zeroes.

However, the scoreboard operator had inadvertently let 18 seconds run off on a dead ball earlier in the second quarter. The officials appeared to give the Cougars a few seconds back and they cashed it in.