Big-play China Spring spanks Sealy, 48-7

With big plays on both sides of the ball, China Spring cruised to an area championship in the Class 4A Division II playoffs with a 48-7 victory over Sealy on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

The win set the undefeated Cougars (12-0) up for a rematch and regional playoff round collision with defending state champion Carthage. The Bulldogs ended China Spring’s strong 2020 campaign with a 52-14 win on their way to a perfect 14-0 season.

Carthage won its area-round game, 42-14, on Hamshire-Fannett.

“We are excited for the challenge,” China Spring head coach Brian Bell said. “You dream about practicing and playing on Thanksgiving week. Our coaches and players did a phenomenal job tonight, and it is has been an awesome year. It’s another week, though, and our goal is 1-0.”

The Cougars were able to turn their thoughts to their upcoming heavyweight bout with Carthage, which is also 12-0, thanks to dispatching Sealy (8-4) with strong complementary football from their offense and defense.