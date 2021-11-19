Big-play China Spring spanks Sealy, 48-7

With big plays on both sides of the ball, China Spring cruised to an area championship in the Class 4A Division II playoffs with a 48-7 victory over Sealy on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
The win set the undefeated Cougars (12-0) up for a rematch and regional playoff round collision with defending state champion Carthage. The Bulldogs ended China Spring’s strong 2020 campaign with a 52-14 win on their way to a perfect 14-0 season.
Carthage won its area-round game, 42-14, on Hamshire-Fannett.
“We are excited for the challenge,” China Spring head coach Brian Bell said. “You dream about practicing and playing on Thanksgiving week. Our coaches and players did a phenomenal job tonight, and it is has been an awesome year. It’s another week, though, and our goal is 1-0.”
The Cougars were able to turn their thoughts to their upcoming heavyweight bout with Carthage, which is also 12-0, thanks to dispatching Sealy (8-4) with strong complementary football from their offense and defense.
China Spring linebacker Tristan Exline turned in the first big play of the night with an interception on the Tigers’ second possession. From there, running back Kyle Barton went to work. He took a swing pass from Major Bowden 58 yards to the Sealy 6-yard line. Two plays later, he punched it in from four yards out, scoring the game’s initial touchdown.
Exline added a big first-half sack, as did his brother, Dawson Exline.
“Our defense was consistent,” Bell said. “They really set the tone and gave us an edge. I was real proud of those guys.
Bowden, who finished the game with 105 rushing yards and 203 passing yards, connected with wide receiver Tre Hafford for the game’s second score. Hafford’s highlight-reel 13-yard catch in the south end zone came after he put a double move on the Sealy defender.
The Cougars led 27-0 at intermission, but Sealy came out of the locker room fighting. The Tigers successfully recovered an onside kick to start the second half. Then, on 4th-and-6, Sealy quarterback D’vonne Hmielewski connected with Graham Samonte for a 30-yard touchdown.
The momentum was short-lived, though. Bowden tossed two second-half touchdown passes to Isaiah Williams and Tristan Exline, respectively, and Barton added his third touchdown run of the night. He also caught three passes for 101 yards.
“A lot of people made big plays for us tonight and gave us some momentum,” Bell said.