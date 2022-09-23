Big-play explosion: Thornton accounts for 6 total TDs as Midway opens district with bang

He’s still just an 11th grader, but it feels like Junior Thornton has graduated to Senior Thornton at this point.

In a game that featured a myriad of big plays by both team, Thornton made more than his fair share of them. The versatile Thornton scored in three different capacities and accounted for six touchdowns in all in sparking Midway to a 48-37 victory over Hutto in the District 12-6A opener at Panther Stadium.

What a way for Midway (1-4 overall, 1-0 district) to get its first win of the season, right? Maybe that doggedly tough nondistrict schedule is starting to pay off.

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said. “But we’re going to keep chopping wood and keep working. The goal is to be 1-0, and you’ve got to take all this nay-saying, but at the end of the day our nonconference schedule got us prepared for tonight.”

Thornton, a former star receiver who took over as Midway’s starting quarterback a week ago, made plays in every way imaginable to lift the Panthers to the win. He rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 155 yards and two TDs, and also pocketed a 48-yard scoring catch in his old role as receiver on a fake-punt trick play.

Hey, coach, do you run out of adjectives when you’re talking about that guy?

“Shoot, I just tell him to take care of the ball and get in the end zone,” Anderson said.

As much as Thornton dazzled, Midway won this thing due to a collective effort. The Panthers trailed 28-26 going into the second half and Hutto (3-2, 0-1) got the ball first to start the third quarter. But the Panther defense came up with some key stops, and the Midway offense took control with an old-school, slow-burn kind of drive that sapped any hope Hutto had left.

After Thornton gave Midway the lead for good thanks to a 49-yard touchdown jaunt midway through the third quarter, the Panther defensive unit did its part. It forced a three-and-out and a punt on Hutto’s next possession to give the ball right back to Thornton and their offensive pals.

That’s when Midway established a legitimate stranglehold on the win. With Dom Hill — who rushed for 186 yards — and the big uglies in the trenches supplying the dirty work, the Panthers started slowly moving the ball down the field. Three yards. Four yards. One yard. Five yards. Most importantly, they bled the clock, to the tune of eating up nearly seven minutes.

Best of all for the Panthers, they cashed in at the end. Hutto jumped offsides on a 4th-and-2 play, and Thornton, knowing he had a free play, launched one to the end zone, where Taron Lowrance came down with the 31-yard score, to give Midway a 41-31 lerad with 9:36 to go.

That’s winning football, folks.

“The thing about it, anytime you can churn it out like that,” Anderson said, “that’s what I like to call it, churn it out, it takes the wind out of that other team’s sails. When it’s big play, big play, big play, big play, everyone is just waiting on the big play. When you churn it out, they go, whoa! They’re good. They just took it down the field. That’s what we’re about and what we want to be about.”

Midway got another defensive stop before Thornton squirted for a 35-yard TD run to push the Panthers to a 48-31 edge with 6:50 to play. That effectively iced the game, even though the Hippos were able to score once more.

Thornton said the transition to QB has been a challenge, but he’s enjoying it.

“At first, it was hard. Plays were confusing. But I got used to it, played my game, and just do what I do,” he said.

In a waterslide kind of first half filled with big splashes by both teams, Hutto swam into the end zone first. The Hippos marched 65 yards in just seven plays, culminating with Will Hammond’s 28-yard keeper for the score. Hammond fooled the Midway defense with a slick fake to a crossing teammate before finding a crease up the middle.

Thornton just makes things happen for Midway, though. On the ensuing possession, he directed the Panthers into Hippo territory. Then on a first-down play from the Hutto 35, he scrambled left to elude an oncoming rusher before flinging the ball to his lanky tight end Darwin Parker, who managed to pull in the pass while wearing a shoeless Hippo defender like a varsity letter jacket, and then backed into the end zone to complete the 35-yard TD.

Of course, that score never would have happened without a key special teams play to set it up. Midway initially looked as though it would go three-and-out, but Hutto muffed the punt and Jaedyn Reichert recovered for the Panthers to keep the ball in Midway’s hands.

Midway’s defense has proven vulnerable to the big play this season, and the Hippos were able to occasionally gash the Panthers for some giant gains on this night, too. Hutto’s second TD was aided by a 48-yard pickup on a pass from Hammond to his star back Jalon Banks. Five plays later, Hammond found Brody Bujnoch open in the end zone, and the receiver made a juggling catch to push the Hippos to a 14-7 lead.

Midway proved resilient. The Panthers snapped back like a rubber band on the next possession, as Hill broke free on a season-long run of 45 yards to the house on a well-executed, nicely-blocked counter play. The PAT attempt by James Satterfield came in low and wide, making the score 14-13, Hutto.

Alex Green has proven to be a tough cover for plenty of opponents this season. Green zipped free on a sideline route and Hammond hit him in stride for an 80-yard strike. Green’s fifth TD grab of the season pushed Hutto to a 21-13 lead at the 9:48 mark of the second quarter.

No problem in this big play dance. Thornton dropped back to pass on Midway’s next play, found nobody open, eluded the oncoming rush, and then just took off on a crazy 66-yard TD run that had everyone slack-jawed. For a moment, it looked as the play might we wiped out by a potential block-in-the-back flag, but the officials picked up the flag and waved it off, to Midway’s delight.

Later in the first half, the Panthers pulled a little chicanery. On a 4th-and-18 play, Reid Tedford — who started Midway’s first three games at QB but also does a bit of punting — fooled the Hippos and found Thornton streaking down the sideline for a 48-yard TD catch and a 26-21 Midway lead.

“We had one up our sleeve all week,” Anderson said. “We worked it all week, worked it all week, and the situation wasn’t right for it. But when we got out there I saw how their corner was playing it, and I thought, if anyone can run by him, it’s that’s one. If anyone can throw it far, it’s the one punting. We went for it and it worked.”

Added Thornton, “That was fun. Going back to the old days (of playing receiver).”

Hutto managed to reclaim the lead before the half on a 2-yard keeper from Hammond, but Midway had the emphatic second-half response. The Panthers will travel to Harker Heights next week.