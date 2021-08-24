Bishop checkmate: Reicher angling back to old, kingly private school rank

If you’ve been around Waco for a while, you don’t need to be told. But let’s spread the gospel for those newbies in the room: Bishop Reicher is a quiet dynasty, one of the more historically successful private school football programs in the state. You might even call Reicher a sleeping giant.
The current Cougars hope they’ve awakened.
Reicher has won nine football state championships over its rich history, including three straight from 2007-09. For Reicher’s longest-tenured students, that illustrious tradition isn’t just paint on the wall or a collection of dusty trophies behind glass outside the auditorium. They feel it. They remember it.
And they’re still chasing it.
“I’ve been here all my life, been here since kindergarten. I would go over there to pep rallies since ’09, 2010,” said junior slot receiver/defensive back Freddy Duron. “It was really fun. There’s just this whole community. Even my daycare (teacher), her son went to state (at Reicher). My whole family has been here. I’d be over there behind the stands, throwing the football during games with my friends.”
Billy Overshown hasn’t been around Reicher quite as long, but he is no less invested. Overshown took over as the Cougars’ head coach in March following the departure of Tyler Holcomb, now an assistant at Waco High. Overshown served as a running backs and secondary coach for the Cougars last season, as they advanced to the TAPPS Division IV state championship game, the program’s first appearance in a state final since 2009.
Overshown, a former standout player at TCU, found the challenge of trying to maintain and build upon Reicher’s rich tradition intoxicating.
“It was very exciting. It’s a dream come true,” Overshown said. “It’s just something that I worked hard on for a very long time, so when the opportunity presented itself, I talked to my wife and prayed about it, and just knew it was the right fit. I jumped on it, and at this point there’s no looking back.”
Last year, the Cougars experienced a spate of COVID-related cancellations during the regular season that made it challenging to locate a rhythm. But they found the beat just in time. Reicher opened the playoffs by overwhelming Fort Worth Calvary, 87-6. The Cougars followed by grinding out a 27-22 win over Temple’s Central Texas Christian, then wiped out Dallas First Baptist, 34-10, to sew up a spot in the state game.
They fizzled in the finale, as Shiner St. Paul pummeled the Cougars on their way to a trophy-clinching 63-13 romp.
However, that they stumbled at the summit does not diminish the journey. At least they know the way to get there, Overshown said.
“It was fun, and our kids that are still here, they got to enjoy that,” he said. “They remember it, they know how it felt to get there. I know they want to get back to that stage. We had a letdown, so we want to redeem ourselves.”
Redemption won’t come easy. You can light a match to last year’s Reicher roster, as it won’t be of much use in 2021. Graduation hit the Cougars hard, as former stars like Jake Boozer, Eli Cummings and E.J. Boarman are all gone.
That’s the nature of the beast in high school football. Everyone experiences some amount of personnel turnover. New guys are constantly being asked to be the next guy. There’s just a lot of those “new guys” this year at Reicher.
“The expectations are still high. The new roles, that’s the challenging part, but that’s the part they’re accepting,” Overshown said.
The Cougars have used their recent practices to buff out some rough edges that were exposed during the scrimmage season. But they’re not without talent or potential. Reicher’s Duron said that the team’s new starters can’t worry about trying to be Boozer or Boarman. They’ve got to forge their own path.
“You just have to be yourself,” Duron said. “Our team, we’ve kind of played together since freshman year, even some of the guys in my grade have. We’re close. There’s not really any pressure (to live up to last year’s guys), because we’re all just friends. … I feel good about this team.”
The Cougars may be baby-faced, but they’re learning. Overshown has been preaching accountability, knowing how critical that concept was to his own football development.
“We’re leaning on everybody. I’m asking freshmen to step up as leaders, I’m asking seniors to continue to step up as leaders,” the coach said. “As they evolve, we’re using them, and we’re thriving off whoever wants to step up and lead the football team.”
On a recent weekday afternoon, Overshown met his players outside the door to the field house as they strolled over from the day’s final classes. “Let’s move it! Four minutes — you’ve only got four minutes!” the coach called out, prompting the players to pick up the pace.
A few minutes later, they filed into the weight room, while a few electric fans lazily pushed around the stifling late-summer air. Overshown walked the players through the day’s weightlifting drills in exacting detail. Eventually he started the clock, and they broke out to hoist those metal barbells into the air. The coach, however, spent a couple more minutes linking his phone up to the room’s sound system. Finally, a modern, hard-charging pop tune pierced the air and provided accompaniment to the clanging and grunting.
The message wasn’t that hard to decipher. We’re going to work, but Lord knows, we’re going to enjoy what we do.
“We’re trying to fight, we’re trying to learn, but at the end of the day it’s football,” Overshown said. “They’re playing football and they’re enjoying it, and that’s the number one thing, to have fun. I know when we’re having fun we can hit helmets and be a tough football team. That’s what we’re striving to do.”
In this Series
High school football preview 2021
-
Bishop checkmate: Reicher angling back to old, kingly private school rank
-
TAPPS District 2 Division III: Bishop Reicher
-
It's your show now, kid: Connally's Wisner taking sudden fame in stride
- 45 updates