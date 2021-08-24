Bishop checkmate: Reicher angling back to old, kingly private school rank

Overshown, a former standout player at TCU, found the challenge of trying to maintain and build upon Reicher’s rich tradition intoxicating.

“It was very exciting. It’s a dream come true,” Overshown said. “It’s just something that I worked hard on for a very long time, so when the opportunity presented itself, I talked to my wife and prayed about it, and just knew it was the right fit. I jumped on it, and at this point there’s no looking back.”

Last year, the Cougars experienced a spate of COVID-related cancellations during the regular season that made it challenging to locate a rhythm. But they found the beat just in time. Reicher opened the playoffs by overwhelming Fort Worth Calvary, 87-6. The Cougars followed by grinding out a 27-22 win over Temple’s Central Texas Christian, then wiped out Dallas First Baptist, 34-10, to sew up a spot in the state game.

They fizzled in the finale, as Shiner St. Paul pummeled the Cougars on their way to a trophy-clinching 63-13 romp.

However, that they stumbled at the summit does not diminish the journey. At least they know the way to get there, Overshown said.

