Bishop Reicher 45, Dallas Shelton 11

Reicher returned to the field and returned to the win column in a big way, picking up a district victory over visiting Shelton in convincing fashion at J.J. Kearns Stadium.

Reicher (2-4) snapped a three-game losing skid, and enjoyed itself, as the Cougars have also had to deal with multiple cancellations this season.

Eli Cummings had a big night for the Cougars, as he rushed for two touchdowns, including an electrifying 96-yard jaunt. He also had an 80-yard kick return to start the second half.

Jake Boozer ran for two TDs and passed for another, engineering the Reicher attack nicely.

