Bishop Reicher all set for TAPPS state baseball tournament

While several Waco-area UIL baseball teams are still trying to reach state, one TAPPS squad is already there.

Bishop Reicher (14-9-1) will face Temple’s Central Texas Christian School (19-7) in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Clay Gould Ballpark. If Reicher can get past that game, it’ll play for the TAPPS Division IV state title at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Fort Worth Temple Christian and Midland Classical.

Reicher is coming off an impressive 20-5 win over Round Rock Concordia in the state quarterfinals.

Reicher and CTCS are district foes and the Cougars swept the season series over the Lions by scores of 11-5 and 9-0. Reicher is aiming for its fourth state baseball title in program history and first since 2010.