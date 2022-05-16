 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bishop Reicher all set for TAPPS state tournament

Bishop Reicher baseball

Bishop Reicher will play in the TAPPS Division IV state baseball tournament beginning Tuesday in Arlington.

 Bishop Reicher athletics

While several Waco-area UIL baseball teams are still trying to reach state, one TAPPS squad is already there.

Bishop Reicher (14-9-1) will face Temple’s Central Texas Christian School (19-7) in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Clay Gould Ballpark. If Reicher can get past that game, it’ll play for the TAPPS Division IV state title at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Fort Worth Temple Christian and Midland Classical.

Reicher is coming off an impressive 20-5 win over Round Rock Concordia in the state quarterfinals.

Reicher and CTCS are district foes and the Cougars swept the season series over the Lions by scores of 11-5 and 9-0. Reicher is aiming for its fourth state baseball title in program history and first since 2010.

