Bishop Reicher falls in TAPPS state semifinal, 6-0

ARLINGTON — Third time wasn’t the charm for Bishop Reicher.

Temple’s Central Texas Christian School had lost to Reicher two previous times this season, but got payback when it mattered most. The Lions snagged a 6-0 shutout win over the Cougars in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals on Tuesday night at UTA’s Clay Gould Ballpark.

That pushes CTCS (20-7) to Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. state final.

Bishop Reicher closes out its season with 14-10-1. The Cougars were trying to win their first state baseball title since 2010.

