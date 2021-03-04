Bishop Reicher promotes Overshown to AD, football coach

Bishop Reicher has named Billy Overshown as its new athletic director and head football coach. Overshown will start in those new positions on June 1.

Overshown is already familiar with Reicher, as he currently works at the school as an assistant football coach, head track and field coach and humanities teacher. He has 16 years of past coaching and teaching experience, including stops at Waco High, Keller and Manvel.

Overshown will follow Tyler Holcomb, who announced in February that he would step down at the end of the school year to spend more time with family. Holcomb led the Cougars to a 10-12 football record in his two seasons and oversaw the team’s run to the TAPPS Division IV state championship game.

Overshown played running back at TCU, where he gained a bachelor’s degree in education. He also has a master’s in sports management from Texas A&M.

“We are tremendously excited to appoint Coach Overshown as our new athletic director and head football coach,” Bishop Reicher President Blake Evans said in a statement. “Coach Overshown is a visionary leader who cares deeply about our community, which we value so much at Bishop Reicher, and will elevate our entire athletic program to higher levels.”

Overshown’s wife Jovan is one of the top administrators within the Baylor athletic department, as senior associate athletic director for external affairs. They have two children, Beckham King and Hendrix Steel.