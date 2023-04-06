Billy Overshown told the Tribune-Herald he has decided to take a break from coaching. Overshown, a former TCU football letterman, spent the past two years as the head football coach and athletic director at Bishop Reicher, producing a 4-20 record and consecutive TAPPS playoff appearances.

Gary Hall, Reicher’s head basketball coach, is currently serving as interim athletic director for the Cougars.

But the hunt is on for a full-time AD and full-time head football coach, who may or may not be the same person, said Michael Pennell, head of schools for Reicher. Pennell said that the search committee is actively reviewing resumes.

“Our hiring timeline is as soon as possible while finding a match between the candidate or candidates and our school’s mission,” Pennell said.