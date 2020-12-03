Block party: Crawford, Bosqueville reunite in regional final clash

But only one can make the 2A Division I state semifinals next week.

Seventh-ranked Crawford (12-1) has the advantage of having won the district championship on the Bulldogs’ home field in late October. But Bosqueville (9-3) is on a roll with five-straight wins, including a thrilling 21-20 playoff victory over fifth-ranked Lindsay last week.

In that game, Bosqueville fell behind by 20 points, then rallied for a win that put the Bulldogs in a regional final for the third time in program history. But instead of coming to practice all hyped up on Monday, Bulldogs coach Clint Zander said they were tuned in to the rematch with the Pirates.

“Being Crawford, (the Bosqueville players) were even-keeled,” Zander said. “Kind of like a ‘let’s go back to work’ attitude. That’s how we’ve approached it. Work every day and you’ve got to go earn what you want.”

This certainly isn’t the first time two teams from the same district met up in the playoffs. But there’s a clear positive side to the rematch for both teams. Bosqueville knows it can compete and has a chance to beat the Pirates, while Crawford knows it can’t overlook the Bulldogs.