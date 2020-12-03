Block party: Crawford, Bosqueville reunite in regional final clash

Before heading back to his locker room following a district win over Bosqueville earlier this fall, Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda stopped off near the Bosqueville sideline at Bulldog Stadium to chat with some friends near the edge of the track.
Bulldogs wide receiver/linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer smiled despite being on the losing end of a 27-20 battle and told the Pirates’ QB that they would see them again in the regional final.
Hoffmeyer’s prediction came true as Bosqueville will face Crawford in the Class 2A Division I Region 2 final on Friday night at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Along with being an accurate forecaster, Hoffmeyer illustrated something about the Bulldogs-Pirates rivalry. He wasn’t talking trash to Merenda, who by the way attended Bosqueville in elementary school before moving to Crawford. It was more like two buddies agreeing to meet up again for a pickup basketball game.
“I know they’ve been looking forward to this rematch if you want to call it that because they did play us very well,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “It’s kind of unique in that sense. We know each other so well, not just on the football field, but outside the playing field.
“You always want to beat your buddy. So we’ll see.”
Crawford and Bosqueville are separated by 19 miles of farm-to-market roads, mostly running through China Spring. The two schools’ athletic departments are more similar than different — consistently good football programs, fantastic baseball and softball teams, tons of play-everything student-athletes.
But only one can make the 2A Division I state semifinals next week.
Seventh-ranked Crawford (12-1) has the advantage of having won the district championship on the Bulldogs’ home field in late October. But Bosqueville (9-3) is on a roll with five-straight wins, including a thrilling 21-20 playoff victory over fifth-ranked Lindsay last week.
In that game, Bosqueville fell behind by 20 points, then rallied for a win that put the Bulldogs in a regional final for the third time in program history. But instead of coming to practice all hyped up on Monday, Bulldogs coach Clint Zander said they were tuned in to the rematch with the Pirates.
“Being Crawford, (the Bosqueville players) were even-keeled,” Zander said. “Kind of like a ‘let’s go back to work’ attitude. That’s how we’ve approached it. Work every day and you’ve got to go earn what you want.”
This certainly isn’t the first time two teams from the same district met up in the playoffs. But there’s a clear positive side to the rematch for both teams. Bosqueville knows it can compete and has a chance to beat the Pirates, while Crawford knows it can’t overlook the Bulldogs.
“It’s not like it’s a district game where you got blown out by 35,” Zander said. “Had that been the case, maybe you want to play somebody else in the regional final. From our standpoint, and I would assume from theirs too, it’s a familiar opponent. You don’t have to do a whole lot of different game planning. You know what you’re going to get.”
The strengths of both Bosqueville and Crawford have been described in the Trib sports section all season long.
Crawford has an experienced multi-year starting quarterback in Merenda. He has a couple of good running backs in the backfield with him in Breck Chambers and Garrett Pearson as well as reliable receiving targets led by Luke Torbert.
Bosqueville has an experienced multi-year starting quarterback in Luke Bradshaw. He has a couple of good running backs in the backfield with him, led by Jay King, as well as reliable receiving targets in Jayce Powers, John Youens, Ryder Roark and Hoffmeyer.
And yet they engaged in a relatively low-scoring contest in district play. That’s because the Bulldogs and Pirates defenses each do a good job of rallying to the football.
One more dose of similarity, Bosqueville has benefitted from the return of running back Dauvo McDonald in the playoffs. He didn’t play against Crawford the first time. On the flip side, Chambers banged a knee in the first half of the Bosqueville game and sat out the second half. He’s back at full speed as he showed by rushing for 169 yards in a win over Alvord last week.
“Breck’s a playmaker, so that’s going to help us,” Jacobs said. “We’re as close to 100% as we’ve ever been all year.”
Perhaps the biggest difference between Crawford and Bosqueville is that Crawford has been to the top of the mountain in football. The Pirates won the 2A D-II state title in 2004 and made it back to the championship game in 2016 before falling by three points against Refugio.
So is Crawford on that kind of trajectory again, or will this be a breakthrough for Bosqueville?
“This group wants to be the first group to get over the hump to the next round,” Zander said. “At this point, it doesn’t really matter who you play, they’re going to be a great ball team.”
Like Jacobs said, we’ll see.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!