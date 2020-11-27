Blum 62, Union Hill 50

MABANK — Blum picked the right time to play the best football of its season.

The Bobcats handed previously unbeaten Union Hill its first loss of the season, and moved another step closer to a return trip to the Class 1A Division I state championship game in the process.

Union Hill (11-1) held a 20-14 lead late in the second quarter, but Blum (9-3) outscored the Bulldogs, 48-30, the rest of the way. The defending state champion Bobcats advance to meet May, a 72-38 winner over Leakey, in next week’s state semifinals.

