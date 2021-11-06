 Skip to main content
Blum 78, Avalon 32
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Blum 78, Avalon 32

BLUM — It was a bumpy start to the season for Blum, as the Bobcats lost five of their first six games. But they’ve rebounded to finish in a familiar position, as district champions.

Blum claimed the District 11-1A Div. I title with a romp over Avalon. Both teams came into the night 3-0 in district, but the Bobcats (5-5, 4-0) established themselves as the clear champ. JC Lavender had the Avalon defenders seeing purple, as they couldn’t catch the Blum back, who finished with 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Blum will face Coolidge in next week’s playoffs, while Avalon draws second-ranked Abbott.

