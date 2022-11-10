Blum 84, Aquilla 38

RIO VISTA — Blum exploded for 38 first-quarter points before romping to an easy win over Aquilla in the six-man 1A-I playoffs.
Aquilla (7-4) scored 20 first-quarter points but it wasn’t nearly enough to catch Blum (7-4). Defenses improved in the second quarter as Blum went into halftime with a 52-26 lead.
Blum picked up its scoring again in the third quarter with 24 points before scoring eight more in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
