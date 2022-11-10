 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blum 84, Aquilla 38

From the Centex high school football: Complete Week 12 coverage series
blum

Blum made the playoffs last year, but will be looking for an even deeper run behind (left to right) Grady Gregg, Brandon Wilkins, Laine Goode, Armando DeHoyos, Koleman Moore and JC Lavender.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

RIO VISTA — Blum exploded for 38 first-quarter points before romping to an easy win over Aquilla in the six-man 1A-I playoffs.

Aquilla (7-4) scored 20 first-quarter points but it wasn’t nearly enough to catch Blum (7-4). Defenses improved in the second quarter as Blum went into halftime with a 52-26 lead.

Blum picked up its scoring again in the third quarter with 24 points before scoring eight more in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

