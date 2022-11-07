 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blum moves up to No. 2, Fairfield still 4th after two rounds of volleyball playoffs

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Nov. 7, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 42-1

2 Katy Tompkins 38-3

3 San Antonio O'Connor 42-4

4 Fort Bend Ridge Point 39-6

5 Laredo United 36-4

6 Austin Lake Travis 38-11

7 Prosper 37-7

8 Dripping Springs 38-13

9 The Woodlands 40-9

10 Waxahachie 39-10

Class 5A

1 Frisco Wakeland 31-4

2 Forney 42-3

3 Colleyville Heritage 36-7

4 Smithson Valley 37-7

5 Leander Rouse 37-10

6 New Braunfels Canyon 41-7

7 Barbers Hill 40-6

8 Lucas Lovejoy 26-14

9 Mission Sharyland 43-4

10 Lubbock Cooper 36-5

Class 4A

1 Bellville 33-9

2 La Vernia 37-9

3 San Antonio Davenport 36-5

4 Pleasanton 42-2

5 Canton 31-7

6 Canyon Randall 35-8

7 Farmersville 42-3

8 Celina 35-3

9 Burnet 28-11

10 Port Lavaca Calhoun 35-5

Class 3A

1 Bushland 35-4

2 Gunter 38-6

3 Columbus 42-3

4 Fairfield 38-3

5 Peaster 36-5

6 Tatum 40-6

7 Holliday 41-3

8 Hardin 33-5

9 White Oak 39-8

10 Compass Academy 29-3

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 42-5

2 Wink 38-5

3 Iola 40-4

4 Windthorst 35-8

5 Thrall 30-13

6 Cumby 30-4

7 Amarillo Highland Park 34-7

8 Beckville 33-11

9 Harper 27-6

10 Three Rivers 30-8

Class 1A

1 Veribest 36-2

2 Blum 28-13

3 Klondike 32-12

4 Dodd City 27-11

5 Rochelle 27-6

6 Round Top Carmine 22-13

7 Richards 29-8

8 Benjamin 30-7

9 Neches 28-9

10 Pettus 20-4

