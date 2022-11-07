Blum moves up to No. 2, Fairfield still 4th after two rounds of volleyball playoffs

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Nov. 7, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 42-1
2 Katy Tompkins 38-3
3 San Antonio O'Connor 42-4
4 Fort Bend Ridge Point 39-6
People are also reading…
5 Laredo United 36-4
6 Austin Lake Travis 38-11
7 Prosper 37-7
8 Dripping Springs 38-13
9 The Woodlands 40-9
10 Waxahachie 39-10
Class 5A
1 Frisco Wakeland 31-4
2 Forney 42-3
3 Colleyville Heritage 36-7
4 Smithson Valley 37-7
5 Leander Rouse 37-10
6 New Braunfels Canyon 41-7
7 Barbers Hill 40-6
8 Lucas Lovejoy 26-14
9 Mission Sharyland 43-4
10 Lubbock Cooper 36-5
Class 4A
1 Bellville 33-9
2 La Vernia 37-9
3 San Antonio Davenport 36-5
4 Pleasanton 42-2
5 Canton 31-7
6 Canyon Randall 35-8
7 Farmersville 42-3
8 Celina 35-3
9 Burnet 28-11
10 Port Lavaca Calhoun 35-5
Class 3A
1 Bushland 35-4
2 Gunter 38-6
3 Columbus 42-3
4 Fairfield 38-3
5 Peaster 36-5
6 Tatum 40-6
7 Holliday 41-3
8 Hardin 33-5
9 White Oak 39-8
10 Compass Academy 29-3
Class 2A
1 Jewett Leon 42-5
2 Wink 38-5
3 Iola 40-4
4 Windthorst 35-8
5 Thrall 30-13
6 Cumby 30-4
7 Amarillo Highland Park 34-7
8 Beckville 33-11
9 Harper 27-6
10 Three Rivers 30-8
Class 1A
1 Veribest 36-2
2 Blum 28-13
3 Klondike 32-12
4 Dodd City 27-11
5 Rochelle 27-6
6 Round Top Carmine 22-13
7 Richards 29-8
8 Benjamin 30-7
9 Neches 28-9
10 Pettus 20-4