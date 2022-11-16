Blum notches sweep to advance to fourth state final in program history

GARLAND — Making its fifth state volleyball tournament in the past six years, Blum looked plenty comfortable with the state stage.

But the Lady Cats insist they’re not done yet.

Behind a match-leading 17 kills from freshman Kinsley McPherson, second-ranked Blum rejected Lamesa Klondike, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13, in the Class 1A state semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Blum (32-13) will now play D’Hanis (30-13) for the Class 1A state championship at 3 p.m. Thursday. D’Hanis defeated Benjamin, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15, in Wednesday’s other 1A semifinal.

The Lady Cats also advanced to the state final in 2017, 2020 and 2021, but they’ve yet to bring home the ultimate hardware. They’re ready to write a new ending in 2022.

Blum setter Ruby Rumohr said that the Lady Cats were ready for this moment in part because they’ve played such a rigorous schedule this year. So, what’s one or two more tough matches?

“I think playing all those tough teams in the preseason, it helped push us forward and get ready for harder teams and playing people that make us better,” Rumohr said. “It helps us in the long run, because it helps us better ourselves.”

As for this match against Klondike (35-13), Blum made the plays it needed to make. The Lady Cougars actually battled the Lady Cats to a 19-all tie in the opening set, but Blum put together a finishing 6-0 run that included two smashes from Kinsley McPherson and a finishing kill from Rumohr.

That probably represented Klondike’s best chance to spring the upset. Blum dominated the final two sets and ended up hitting .239 for the match while holding Klondike to an .061 attacking percentage.

“We started off a little rocky, which seems to be a consistent thing right now that we’ve been doing,” said Blum head coach Lauren McPherson. “But the one good thing about this group is getting down a couple of points doesn’t scare them, doesn’t intimidate them. With us being more balanced, we’re able to crawl out of those holes if we don’t start out well. That makes a big difference.”

Despite the loss, Klondike had much to celebrate, as it was making its first state appearance since 1968, probably before any of the players’ mothers were even born.

But Blum was too tough. The coach’s daughter Kinsley McPherson certainly brought the hammer in her state debut, adding seven digs to go with her match-high kill total. Not bad for a player who was in uniform for the first time at state, though it probably helped that she was still familiar with the Culwell Center stage, as she has tagged along with her mom plenty.

“I guess it’s just because I’ve been here with them as a manager, I’ve been on the floor, I practiced with them when I was younger,” Kinsley said. “So I just didn’t let it get to me, and focused on playing our game.”

Kinsley had some solid help in supporting the Blum win. Emma Scott went for nine kills and Jayden Galbrath added eight kills in 13 swings with no attacking errors for a .615 hitting percentage. Galbrath also proved feisty at the net with three blocks.

Rumohr, the team’s junior setter making her third straight state appearance, tallied a double-double with 28 assists and 13 digs. Kayden Arrington also passed beautifully with 15 digs, and Payden Sanders chipped in eight digs.

Klondike got 14 kills from Bella Stevens, but the rest of her teammates combined for only nine.