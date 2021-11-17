Blum pounces on Veribest, moves to brink of 1A volleyball title

Willingham, a 5-11 sophomore and one of 10 underclassmen on Blum’s 11-player, fresh-faced roster, played like a four-year state veteran. She brought potent power in pounding a match-high 19 kills with a .318 hitting percentage.

“I treat every game as another step in my career,” Willingham said. “I want to play in college, obviously. But it’s just finishing out my career and getting close to my teammates, really. So every game is just as important as the last, doesn’t matter if it’s the state championship or first game of the season. I try to come out focused every game.”

Blum’s defense turned back Veribest at every turn, too, limiting the Falcons to negative-.010 hitting. Put it this way: The Lady Cats won the pre-match coin flip to determine whether they wanted to serve first or start on defense. They chose to receive.

“I thought (the defense) was huge,” McPherson said. “All year we’ve used coin toss and have chosen receive, knowing that our passing and hitting is good. ... That’s exactly what we’ve been working for all season, to have that start and to show teams that it doesn’t matter if you have the ball first. We’re going to do what we need to do and take care of business. I thought we did exactly what we needed to do.”