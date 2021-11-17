Blum pounces on Veribest, moves to brink of 1A volleyball title

GARLAND — In their highlighter yellow jerseys, the Blum Lady Cats were impossible to miss.
And they didn’t miss. Not even a little bit.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Cats pounced on Veribest from the start and proved they were the “very best” team on the court, claiming a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 victory in the Class 1A state volleyball semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center. Blum (36-12) advances to face Fayetteville, which swept Sulphur Bluff in the other semifinal, in Thursday’s 1 p.m. Class 1A championship match.
Blum is making its fourth state trip in the past five seasons, but is still seeking the program’s first title.
Veribest (34-6), meanwhile, was a state tourney rookie. Blum was still plenty familiar with the Lady Falcons, having beaten them in straight sets in a tournament earlier in the season. That previous outcome gave pause to Blum head coach Lauren McPherson, for she didn’t want her players falling into a false sense of security.
No problem there. Bam-bam-bam-bam — before Veribest even knew what it hit them, Blum had already snagged a 4-0 lead, on three Addison Willingham kills and a Ruby Rumohr ace.
“The biggest thing I was worried about is that we played them early in the season and underestimating them a little bit and thinking that we were going to walk in here and take care of business,” McPherson said. “I just really emphasized this week that we can’t overlook them, and that they are a good team. They’ve been working all season to think about this moment and playing us again. I thought (our team) did a great job of coming in and being focused and taking care of business.”
Willingham, a 5-11 sophomore and one of 10 underclassmen on Blum’s 11-player, fresh-faced roster, played like a four-year state veteran. She brought potent power in pounding a match-high 19 kills with a .318 hitting percentage.
“I treat every game as another step in my career,” Willingham said. “I want to play in college, obviously. But it’s just finishing out my career and getting close to my teammates, really. So every game is just as important as the last, doesn’t matter if it’s the state championship or first game of the season. I try to come out focused every game.”
Blum’s defense turned back Veribest at every turn, too, limiting the Falcons to negative-.010 hitting. Put it this way: The Lady Cats won the pre-match coin flip to determine whether they wanted to serve first or start on defense. They chose to receive.
“I thought (the defense) was huge,” McPherson said. “All year we’ve used coin toss and have chosen receive, knowing that our passing and hitting is good. ... That’s exactly what we’ve been working for all season, to have that start and to show teams that it doesn’t matter if you have the ball first. We’re going to do what we need to do and take care of business. I thought we did exactly what we needed to do.”
Blum never relented on the gas pedal, as it opened the second set on a 4-0 run and scored the first nine points of the decisive third set. One way it kept the pressure on the Falcons was through a battery of missiles from the service line, leading to seven aces.
“We try to serve aggressive all the time,” said Rumohr, who dropped in four aces. “That’s what we work on a lot in practice. It’s the first play, and I feel like it’s a big part of the game, because if you don’t have a good first play it just ruins your whole mentality.”
Blum closed out the win with an Emma Scott smash on match point to seize a satisfying win. Scott tallied eight kills, while Rumohr picked up nine kills, 20 assists and nine digs. Payden Sanders finished off a double-double with 13 assists and 13 digs, and libero Kayden Arrington always seemed to scramble into the right position, scooping up 15 digs.
With the sweep, the Lady Cats extended their streak of not losing a single set to a 1A opponent this season. They’ll try to keep that going against Fayetteville Thursday, knowing that one more win will bring the ultimate reward.
“For me personally, this is my third chance here,” said Gracie Allen, Blum’s lone senior. “We got third my sophomore year, second last year, now we’re trying to finish it off …”
“It’s a countdown, huh?” interrupted Willingham, with a sly grin.
“Oh, yeah,” Allen said.
McPherson believes that after three previous trips to state without capturing the title, this year’s batch of Lady Cats are poised to get it done.