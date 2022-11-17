Blum volleyball captures 1A state title

GARLAND — Fourth time was the charm.

Blum didn’t need any timeouts as the Lady Cats swept D’Hanis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, earning the Class 1A state championship Thursday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center.

“This feels a lot better this time, compared to all the others,” said Blum head coach Lauren McPherson. “This year we really focused on staying in the moment, just taking it one point at a time or one match at a time. I felt like even I did a lot better of a job with that today, not thinking about, ‘My gosh, we might win in three.’

"Just trying to really stay point for point and I feel like that was a big difference for us and just focused on doing what we needed to right in front of us and not looking ahead of what might happen or what could happen.”

The Lady Cats breezed through the match behind double digit kill performances from tournament MVP Kinsley McPherson (17) and junior middle blocker Emma Scott (14).

Blum outperformed the Cowgirls from the get-go, outhitting them .288 percent to .119 and out-digging them 52 to 42. Payden Sanders (11), Ruby Rumohr (14) and Kayden Arrington (15) were responsible for 40 of Blum’s digs.

Having been in this position before, Rumohr noted the Lady Cats weren’t at all nervous about the outcome.

“I think our energy was what got us there and the fact that we weren’t nervous,” Rumohr said. “We wanted it really bad. Just coming out and getting that first set helped a lot because we were so excited. I think that’s why we did so well.”

Arrington kicked off a 5-0 run by the Lady Cats with a service ace to begin the first set. D’Hanis took its first timeout following kills by Sanders and Scott.

Coming out of the break, the Cowgirls managed to get on the board on an error by McPherson off a block by D’Hanis outside hitter Kylee Thompson. McPherson and Jayden Galbrath took sets off Rumohr to give Blum a nine-point lead 12-3 and another ace by Kaydee Roland pushed the lead to double digits.

A pair of errors by the Cowgirls put the Lady Cats ahead, 15-3, before Mabry Herrmann and Thompson notched a pair of kills to bring the lead back to 10. A 6-0 run by Blum followed, forcing another D’Hanis timeout. Out of the break, the squads traded errors to bring the score to 22-6. A pair of kills by the Cowgirls with an error sandwiched in between made it 23-8.

Another error gave Blum match-point and Rumohr set up Scott for the blow, giving the Lady Cats the first set, 25-10.

The second set was a lot closer early on as the Cowgirls began to challenge Blum at the net. Herrmann kept D’Hanis in the match with her blocking ability at the net.

“That’s the one place we were worried about them, was how athletic they were up at the net,” Coach McPherson said. “I felt like [Herrmann] got some blocks that kind of gave them a little bit of momentum but then we stepped up and moved the ball around even more and that made it hard for them to defend.”

Blum began on a 4-0 run before Herrmann cut the lead in half with a kill and a block on Scott. An error by Sanders put D’Hannis within one at 4-3. Scott and McPherson put down a pair of kills off Rumohr and Arrington, but Herrmann kept the Cowgirls within striking distance of the Lady Cats

Blum reached the 10-point mark on a blow by Galbrath off a set by from Rumohr. A pair of errors allowed D’Hanis back within one at 10-9.

Blum pulled away thanks to a 4-0 run, forcing the Cowgirls to take a timeout. The break did D’Hanis some good as they strung together a short run thanks to kills by Jolie Frosch and Herrmann, topped off by their only service ace of the match off a serve by Thompson to make it 14-12.

Scott and Rumohr took turns in extending the Lady Cats’ lead, trading kills and aces to push Blum ahead to 19-12. A string of errors from both sides made it 20-14. Herrmann and McPherson exchanged shots to make it 21-15. The squads continued to trade points until a McPherson serve set up a Rumohr kill and match-point. Blum then grabbed set two on an ace by McPherson.

Continuing the trend, the Lady Cats set the tone in the final set with a 5-0 run, carried by a pair of Arrington aces and aided by a couple D’Hanis errors. But a series of Blum’s own miscues allowed the Cowgirls to stay close at 6-5 early on. Kills by Rumohr and Scott forced the Cowgirls to take a break.

Herrmann continued to keep D’Hanis in the battle, cutting the lead to 11-6. McPherson executed a kill off a pass by Rumohr but then gave a point away on an attack error. The Lady Cats kept at it, however, as Rumohr continued to assist McPherson in adding to lead, giving Blum an eight-point advantage at 17-9.

After the Lady Cats breached the 20-point mark, D’Hannis added three points on a pair of Herrmann kills and a Sanders error. Scott struck on a pass by Rumohr to break the Cowgirls’ momentum briefly. Herrmann blocked McPherson but McPherson got the kill on the next setup. Herrman snuck one last point in for D’Hannis on a set by Frosch.

McPherson put down a pair of shots to give Blum the 23-16 advantage. Then a pair of attack errors by Peyton Burrell iced the Blum victory, sending the Lady Cats into a huddle of elation.

McPherson’s MVP effort added a “priceless” sentiment to the victory. The freshman said it “wasn’t the most fun thing” watching her mother come so close in previous years.

“She is upset that she thinks she isn’t doing great as a coach but she is a great coach and being her daughter on the team, it helps,” McPherson said. “I like that I get to win this with her.”