Blum's McPherson duo named Coach, Player of Year on TSWA all-state team

After leading their program to its first state championship, Blum’s mother-daughter tandem of Lauren McPherson and Kinsley McPherson were recognized on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team, which was released Friday.

Lauren was named Coach of the Year for Class 1A, while Kinsley earned Co-Player of the Year recognition along with Fayetteville’s Brooklyn Jaeger.

Additionally, Blum’s Emma Scott and Kayden Arrington joined Kinsley McPherson on the all-state first team, while Ruby Rumohr, Jayden Galbraith and Payden Sanders made the third team. Also in 1A, Penelope’s Erin Westmoreland made the second team, while the honorable mention list included Blum’s Skylar Allen and McKayla Whatley and Oglesby’s Alyssa Castillo and Hailey Myers.

Crawford senior McKenna Post won second-team all-state recognition in Class 2A. Other area 2A all-state honorees were Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski, Hamilton’s Brooklyn Bragg and Wortham’s Grace McCoslin in the third team, and Crawford’s Addi Goldenberg, Valley Mills’ Reese Brittain and Kamryn Pankonien, Frost’s Lexi Banks, Hamilton’s Kelton Wright and Bremond’s Braydi Wilganowski on the honorable mention list.

In Class 3A, a pair of Central Texas stars made first-team all-state in Fairfield’s Avery Thaler and Troy’s Kaycee Cavanaugh. Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen was a third-team all-state winner, while West’s Marley Gerik, Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens and Troy’s Raylee Poff made honorable mention.

China Spring’s Linsy London was an honorable mention pick in Class 4A.