Bond grows deeper through football for China Spring coordinator, lineman

As the China Spring Cougars were on the precipice of winning the 2021 Class 4A state championship, defensive coordinator Brendan Smith made his way down from the AT&T Stadium press box filled with anticipation and one thing on his mind — find Landon McMillan and give him a big hug.

Smith and McMillan’s mother Kim have been married since 2011 and although they don’t share blood, there’s no doubt they are father and son, their bond growing stronger through football.

“This is kind of our thing,” Smith said. “I missed one of his games when he was in seventh grade because I was still coaching at Waco High and just thought, ‘This is what I want to do, I want to coach my kid.’ So I took a job out here, took whatever job they would give me, and it’s worked out really well.”

Playing football, however, wasn’t always something that McMillan was inclined to do. But when he started middle school, Smith had him attend Waco High’s offseason workouts. That inspired the dream.

“I didn’t want any part to do with it,” McMillan said. “Then he made me get in there, made me go with all the high schoolers and do all the workouts and stuff. And just seeing them as a little kid, there’s this atmosphere of just, ‘It’s on. It’s time to work.’ So getting to grow up and be in that atmosphere is really nice.”

Getting to spend time together on and off the field has meant a lot to both Smith and McMillan. Having been coached by his own father, Smith said the experience has made him realize just how big of a deal it is to get to share football with Landon in a similar way. Although the senior is playing on the offensive line this year, he did play some defense as a junior and got to be coached by Smith.

But China Spring saw a need at center that McMillan could fill so he made the switch.

“There's some people who think that being a coach's kid means everything's easier for you, that it just gets handed to you,” McMillan said. “I actually think it's the opposite. I think actually you have to work harder for everything else. Everybody expects me to just play because my dad is a coach, but I have to work for it, especially here. They're going to put the best person on the field, not just who they want.”

McMillan has had to work harder than ever this season, facing adversity from the very beginning.

During the first play of the first scrimmage of the year, McMillan was pass-blocking when a defender surged in from the edge and was blocked into McMillan, causing his knee to bend unnaturally and tear his MCL.

“I didn’t know it was him,” Smith said of the incident. “Then I saw it was him. You live your life for some moment to happen, and I ran out on the field and saw the look on the trainer’s face. In his mind, we’re done playing ball.

"There was so much movement in his leg and I just felt like I was just angry because I thought, 'This is it. This was the one thing we were going to do together and it got taken away from us before it ever got started.'”

McMillan said he felt helpless being on the sideline, going to workouts and not being able to do anything.

“I realized, I’m missing out on all these big games and all these big opportunities and I’m out of routine. And I'm a very routine person. Whenever I get out of it, everything just spirals out of control,” McMillan said. “When we were playing against Dallas Parish (Episcopal), and I was just feeling helpless during the whole situation, like I needed to do something.”

The senior was motivated to get back on the field and Smith was right beside him to help and support him. McMillan got up extra early before school to go to physical therapy and do what he had to get back in the trenches with his teammates. But it wasn’t easy.

“Sometimes as a parent watching your kid go through the grind, sometimes you want to rescue him,” Smith said. “It’s kind of the culture, like I don’t want my kid to have to do anything hard. But Landon has always understood the expectation was. …

“The silver lining on him getting injured is I got to see that Landon is who we hoped he was. You don't ever know when you have kids, you hope they turned out good but hope is a big word. And to watch it — like, wow his character level is high."

Smith said that the way Landon handled the pain of an injury should serve as a lasting life lesson.