Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6

CLIFTON — The Dogs had their day, specifically the ones toting the football.

Bosqueville, a regional finalist in Class 2A in 2020, used an effective rushing attack to turn back Class 3A Clifton in the season opener for both squads.

The game was scoreless until midway through the second quarter, when Justin Moore hit Newt Schornack on a long pass that set Bosqueville (1-0) up inside the 10-yard line. From there, Jayce Powers capped off the drive with a 5-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs opened the lead up to 14-0 in the third quarter when Moore, the quarterback, showed off some hot wheels with a 45-yard scamper to the finish line.

Bosqueville’s defense held Clifton (0-1) scoreless until the fourth, when the Cubs got on the board with a rushing TD to cut the gap to 14-6. But Clifton couldn’t complete the comeback, as the Bulldog defenders held firm, picking up a fumble recovery and a turnover on downs in the final five minutes.