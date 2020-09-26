Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21

In Rio Vista, Bosqueville running back Jay King churned out 181 rushing yards on 32 carries and Bulldogs Luke Bradshaw and Hunter Henexson had a pair of touchdowns each.
Henexson got loose for a 21-yard rushing touchdown and also returned a fumble 28 yards for a score, helping Bosqueville (2-1) win for the second straight week. The Bulldogs walloped Riesel, 52-26, a week ago.
Bosqueville QB Luke Bradshaw had a pair of three-yard TD runs and John Youens tacked on a 30-yard field goal.
Photos: Week 5 high school football scenes
