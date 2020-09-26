 Skip to main content
Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21
In Rio Vista, Bosqueville running back Jay King churned out 181 rushing yards on 32 carries and Bulldogs Luke Bradshaw and Hunter Henexson had a pair of touchdowns each.

Henexson got loose for a 21-yard rushing touchdown and also returned a fumble 28 yards for a score, helping Bosqueville (2-1) win for the second straight week. The Bulldogs walloped Riesel, 52-26, a week ago.

Bosqueville QB Luke Bradshaw had a pair of three-yard TD runs and John Youens tacked on a 30-yard field goal.

