In Bosqueville, the Bulldogs scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter to overcome Moody in a hotly contested District 8-2A Division I game.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) were trailing 29-27 at the end of the third quarter after Moody (3-3, 1-2) scored a touchdown and made the two-point conversion.

Moody went into halftime with a 21-20 lead before Bosqueville scored the first touchdown in the third quarter.