Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35

Bosqueville

Bosqueville's (front row, from left) Jagger Summa, Brooks Nunn, Justin Moore, (back row) Newt Schornack, Jayce Powers and Luke Finnell.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Hamilton scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull within a touchdown, but Bosqueville hung on for the win in the end.

In the process, Bosqueville (6-4, 4-2) picked up the No. 3 playoff seed out of District 7-2A Div. I and will face Marlin in the playoffs, while Hamilton (6-4, 4-2) drops to the No. 4 seed and will face Italy.

Newt Schornack passed for four touchdowns in the Bosqueville win, hitting four different receivers for scores: John Youens, Noah Pena, Easton Hill and Justin Moore.

