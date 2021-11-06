Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35

Hamilton scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull within a touchdown, but Bosqueville hung on for the win in the end.

In the process, Bosqueville (6-4, 4-2) picked up the No. 3 playoff seed out of District 7-2A Div. I and will face Marlin in the playoffs, while Hamilton (6-4, 4-2) drops to the No. 4 seed and will face Italy.

Newt Schornack passed for four touchdowns in the Bosqueville win, hitting four different receivers for scores: John Youens, Noah Pena, Easton Hill and Justin Moore.