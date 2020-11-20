Bosqueville 44, Cooper 12

Luke Bradshaw aired it out for the Bulldogs (8-3), hitting Ryder Roark for a pair of touchdowns, the first on a slant in the red zone to give Bosqueville a 25-12 lead at halftime. The second TD toss came on a well-placed timing pattern that Roark went up to snag in the end zone for a 26-yard score in the third quarter. Bradshaw also capped off the scoring for Bosqueville with a short quarterback keeper TD up the middle out of the shotgun formation with 1:45 to play.