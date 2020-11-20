 Skip to main content
Bosqueville 44, Cooper 12
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Bosqueville 44, Cooper 12

Bradshaw
Roark

RUSK — The Bosqueville Bulldogs aren’t ready to call it a season just yet.

Bosqueville’s high-powered offense flattened Cooper to advance in the Class 2A Div. I playoffs.

Luke Bradshaw aired it out for the Bulldogs (8-3), hitting Ryder Roark for a pair of touchdowns, the first on a slant in the red zone to give Bosqueville a 25-12 lead at halftime. The second TD toss came on a well-placed timing pattern that Roark went up to snag in the end zone for a 26-yard score in the third quarter. Bradshaw also capped off the scoring for Bosqueville with a short quarterback keeper TD up the middle out of the shotgun formation with 1:45 to play.

The Bulldogs’ defense blanked Cooper (8-2) in the second half.

Jay King ran for a pair of short touchdowns in the first half for Bosqueville, which will play the Lindsay-Tolar winner in next week’s third round.

