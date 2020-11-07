 Skip to main content
Bosqueville 49, Hamilton 14
Bosqueville 49, Hamilton 14

Larson Hoffmeyer, Bosqueville

Larson Hoffmeyer

Bosqueville consistently took the ball away from the visiting Bulldogs to stomp Hamilton in the regular season finale.

Bosqueville nose guard Michael Hare returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown and linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer forced and recovered a fumble to go along with his 13 tackles.

Jay King ran the ball to great effect for Bosqueville as he finished with 15 carries for 113 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Bosqueville (6-3, 5-1) had already clinched the second-place playoff berth from 7-2A D-I. The Bulldogs will play Marlin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium in the bi-district round.

